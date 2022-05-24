Howler Head Banana Bourbon Gains Full Canadian Listing and Launches In UK

UFC President and Howler Head Banana Bourbon Co-founder Dana White announced the expansion of the popular flavored whiskey brand into Canada and the U.K.Howler Head is currently one of the fastest-growing major American whiskies (flavored or unflavored) in California, Florida, Michigan and New York (Nielsen, February 26th 2022) and is the fastest-selling of all American whiskies in the Control States (NABCA, February 2022), having sold 55,000 cases in its introductory year. Howler Head is the Official Flavored Whiskey Partner of UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization.

“Howler Head is the best whiskey I’ve ever had,” said UFC President Dana White. “As one of its co-founders, it’s amazing to see our bad ass brand quickly become one of the fastest-selling whiskies in the United States, while also perfectly aligning with UFC’s global fanbase. Our fans outside of the U.S. have been waiting for Howler Head to become available and our first expansions to Canada and the UK have been amazing. With UFC’s global fanbase of nearly 700 million in more than 170 countries, this is just the beginning. There is nothing better than watching our fights with Howler Head Bourbon and we want everyone to be able to have this experience.”

In Canada, Howler Head was listed in record speed across all provinces, with the brand seeing great growth opportunities in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia – all home to a huge UFC following. In the U.K., Howler Head was introduced as part of UFC’s return to the market with a recent match at The O2 Arena, with the brand being available exclusively on Master of Maltand selling out its first shipment in just eight days. It will move into on- and off-premise retail outlets in coming months.

Howler Head is a partnership between Dana White, UFC and Catalyst Spirits. Catalyst Spirits is led by former William Grant & Sons global CEO Simon Hunt.

Howler Head is the original banana-flavored super-premium Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. It starts with real, carefully crafted Bourbon made by Master Distiller Jacob Call at Green River Distilling Co. with a proprietary yeast, the finest grains and mineral-rich water filtered through Kentucky limestone. The whiskey is distilled in a legendary 100-year-old Vendome all-copper column still. The resulting Bourbon is then aged for two years in American white oak barrels with a #4 “alligator” char in traditional wood rick houses. Following the aging, the fine Bourbon is then blended with natural banana flavor.

At 80 proof, the Bourbon takes the spotlight, with a subtle sweet kick of banana on the finish. It can be enjoyed as a shot, with a beer/hard seltzer or as a flavorful enhancement to any classic whiskey cocktail.

Howler Head has amassed more than 142,000 followers on social media and is extensively featured across UFC platforms during live event broadcasts and on their social media channels reaching nearly 198 million people globally.

About Howler Head

Howler Head is the original, super-premium Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey blended with natural banana flavors and is currently one of the fastest-growing spirits of any category in the U.S. Featuring genuine Bourbon aged in American white oak barrels for two years and clocking in at a full 80 proof, it is a cry above other flavored whiskies. Howler Head is the official flavored whiskey partner of UFC.

About UFC

UFC is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 198 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global sports and entertainment company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

https://www.howlerhead.com/