Humboldt Distillery Celebrates Growth With Two New Executive Hires

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.— Humboldt Distillery, the Northern California distillery best known for its organic and hemp-infused vodkas, is thrilled to announce that they have hired a new vice president of marketing, Ben Warden, and a new executive vice president of sales, Jim Sweeney. These executive hires mark a significant investment in the brand’s internal sales team and brand strategy in order to support accelerating growth.

In the recent years, Humboldt Distillery has been able to achieve nearly 50% annual growth with their flagship vodkas: Humboldt Organic Vodka is now California’s No. 1 organic vodka, and Humboldt’s Finest Hemp Infused Vodka is pioneering an exciting new category. Following the brand success, Humboldt is committed to growing an internal sales force led by EVP of Sales Jim Sweeney.

Sweeney is a veteran of the alcoholic-beverage industry, and he will be leading Humboldt Distillery’s sales team. The sales team includes four Northern and Southern California sales managers, and a field marketing manager who will be leading an extensive “liquid to lips” program with a goal of 1,000 in-store demos and events this year.

Likewise, Humboldt Distillery is accelerating marketing activities under the new leadership of VP of Marketing Ben Warden. Warden has more than 15 years in marketing and advertising, including an extensive background in brand strategy, integrated marketing, digital content development, TV, print and social. Before joining Humboldt Distillery, he was the director of marketing at Hotaling and Co., a leading premium-spirits portfolio. Warden has delivered breakthrough creative and measurable results for some of the world’s most recognized brands over his career, including Fitbit, Symantec, WellPoint, Adobe, Shutterfly and more.

Humboldt Distillery produces a range of craft spirits, including its two trademark vodkas.

The brand can be found at many independent retailers and chains throughout California, including Pavilions, Target, CVS Pharmacy, Mollie Stone’s, Whole Foods, BevMo, Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres and Total Wine & More, as well as with online retailers such as Drizly, Hi-Time Wine Cellars, Total Wine & More, Saucey, Holiday Wine Cellar, Wooden Cork and Cask Cartel.

About Humboldt Distillery

Located in Humboldt County, California, and founded in 2012 by former chemist Abe Stevens and his wife, Courtney, Humboldt Distillery produces handcrafted spirits that celebrate California in its natural state. Mindful of its environmental impact, the company focuses on organic ingredients and production methods and works to support efforts that preserve the coast and waterways throughout California. Humboldt Distillery makes a range of products, but is best known for its two premium vodkas: Humboldt Organic Vodka, a USDA-certified organic vodka, and Humboldt’s Finest, a hemp-infused vodka. Humboldt Organic Vodka won 2019 Spirit of the Year and Vodka of the Year with a Double Gold medal at the Bartender Spirits Awards, and Humboldt’s Finest received the Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Both vodkas are available throughout the state of California. For more information on Humboldt Distillery, as well as a product locator, visit HumboldtDistillery.com.

