Humboldt Distillery Releases Limited-Edition Organic Apple Brandy

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.— Humboldt Distillery, the Northern California distillery best known for its organic and hemp-infused vodkas, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest offering: Organic Apple Brandy. The new spirit is a small-batch release, with only a limited number of cases produced. Each of Humboldt Distillery’s craft spirits is inspired by the natural beauty surrounding the distillery on California’s Redwood Coast, and the new Organic Apple Brandy is no exception.

“There’s no single reason we decided to produce our Organic Apple Brandy, but rather a few reasons — one being it’s a tasty spirit that I really enjoy myself,” says Abe Stevens, Humboldt Distillery founder and head distiller. “It’s made with familiar ingredients that are grown locally. Apple brandy has a long, storied history in the U.S., and it’s currently not produced in any significant quantity by any of the big liquor brands, so for us it was the perfect spirit to add to our portfolio.”

It takes more than 20 pounds of apples to make each bottle of Humboldt Distillery’s Organic Apple Brandy, and includes fruit from local orchards like the College of the Redwoods’ Sustainable Agriculture Farm in Shively, California. The spirit is aromatic and with a subtle fruit character and hint of sweetness, reminiscent of childhood juice boxes. Humboldt’s Organic Apple Brandy is made from a blend of barrels of different ages, with the majority of casks originating as used bourbon barrels from Sonoma Distilling Company and aged from 2-5 years. These once-used barrels are made of American white oak, and give the spirit mild oaky tasting notes and a golden color. The spirit is certified organic and contains zero artificial colors or flavors. It is non-GMO as well as gluten-free. The brandy can be served neat, in traditional brandy cocktails or even as a grain-free whiskey substitute. Humboldt’s limited-edition Organic Apple Brandy has a suggested retail price of $29.99. The Organic Apple Brandy is available for purchase at select retailers, at the distillery’s on-site gift shop, and via Humboldt Distillery’s online shop.

For More Information:

https://shop.humboldtdistillery.com/products/organic-apple-brandy