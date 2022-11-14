Ian Macleod Distillers Unveils Glengoyne Legacy Series Final Expression in the US

Glengoyne Distillery, a Highland single malt scotch whisky producer within the Ian Macleod Distillers portfolio, has announced the U.S. launch of their Legacy Series: Chapter Three. The Legacy Series: Chapter Three is the third and final iteration from the critically acclaimed and award-winning collection that tells the unique stories of the people who have shaped the distillery over the last two centuries.

Legacy Series: Chapter Three celebrates and honors Sir Arthur John Tedder’s legacy at Glengoyne that embodies the Unhurried ethos to simply focus on nothing else, but creating exceptional whisky. Tedder helped define the rules of Scotch whisky, such as the 3-year minimum maturation time, the use of oak casks and the size of oak casks, that are a true reflection of the Glengoyne Way, which is still used in modern day whisky making.

Tedder first arrived at Glengoyne to fulfill the role of Excise Manager in 1889, where his son was also born. Over his career he progressed from an Inland Revenue Clerk, to Chief Inspector of Excise, to being the first witness at the Royal Commission on Whiskey And Other Potable Spirits, to ultimately being knighted for rendering inestimable assistance to the Royal Commission of Enquiry into whisky and other potable spirits.

Tedder would be proud of this exceptional whisky that is bottled using some of the very finest American oak sherry casks in the Glengoyne warehouses. Glengoyne thanks him for his attention to detail and his exacting standards to not only create rules the whole industry follows today, but how it inspired the people of Glengoyne to constantly pursue perfection, and helping to create the Unhurried Glengoyne Way within whisky making.

Bottled un-chillfiltered, Glengoyne Legacy Series: Chapter Three delivers a pleasant waft of creamy vanilla, followed by spicy cinnamon aromas and notes of mixed berries, cutting through an indulgent base of apple strudel and juicy pears. The final installment in the three-part series boasts a rich, fruity flavor profile, featuring notes of boozy raisins and spiced buns, slowly giving way to the silky caramel taste of Tarte Tatin and smooth cream sherry. The finish is light and fruity, which deepens with hints of pineapple, dried fruits, dark chocolate, and lingering spice.

Katy Muggeridge, Brand Director – explains: “As our Legacy Series unfolds, each chapter represents an important part of our bold and unique history and as the final chapter, this provides a unique opportunity for consumers to complete the set of this limited release.”

“Chapter Three is incredibly special and pays homage to Sir Tedder and the vital role he played in defining Glengoyne’s commitment to unhurried excellence. Glengoyne Distillery is known for its dedication to craft and time, one which has led us to becoming an award-winning Scotch whisky, and we owe so much to Sir Tedder for that.”

Glengoyne’s Legacy Series: Chapter Three will be available in 750ml sized bottles at 48% ABV. Consumers can purchase the whisky starting in November in select retail shops for an SRP of $94.99.

Tasting Notes by Robbie Hughes, Glengoyne Distillery Master Distiller

Nose: Deep sherry notes, spicy cinnamon, vanilla, wild mixed berries, apple strudel and juicy pears

Palate: Warm boozy raisins, hot spiced buns, silky caramel, smooth sherry and tarte tatin

Finish: Long and fruity, fresh pineapple, nutty dark chocolate, and lingering spice

About Glengoyne Distillery

Glengoyne Distillery is Scotland’s most beautiful distillery, and they are committed to keeping it that way. Not only does 100% of Glengoyne’s electricity come from renewable energy, but the distillery also has its own wetlands and beehives on site. Glengoyne uses fully recyclable and reusable packaging across its core range, with 100% of its electricity coming from a wind-backed source.

As an exclusive whisky partner with the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT), the next 10 years will see Glengoyne support the protection of Barnacle Geese at Caerlaverock as well as the creation of 100,000 hectares of Wetlands across Scotland. Wetlands can help drastically slow down climate change, storing twice as much carbon as all the world’s rainforests combined. Glengoyne was the first Scottish distillery to adopt a wetlands facility for liquid waste back in 2011.

