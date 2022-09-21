iichiko Shochu Partners with Shaw-Ross as New US Importer

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Beloved Japanese spirit iichiko Shochu announced that it has signed an importer agreement with Shaw-Ross International Importers L.L.C to expand its availability across the United States. After launching with Davos Brands in the U.S. four years ago, the highly-awarded Japanese brand has experienced significant growth across the U.S. market. This new agreement will expand availability of iichiko Shochu across all Shaw-Ross markets in the U.S.

iichiko is Japan’s leading producer of barley shochu, and the 23rd largest spirits brand in the world. Headquartered in Oita Prefecture on Japan’s Kyushu Island, iichiko sets the gold standard for shochu. Using a blend of proprietary Koji, yeast, pristine spring water, two-row pearled barley, as well as low pressure and atmospheric distillation techniques, the company has produced a range of blended shochus, including iichiko Saiten, the first mixology-friendly shochu, and iichiko Silhouette. Together with Shaw-Ross, iichiko will work to continue spreading the word of shochu in the U.S. market.

“Since its inception in 1958, iichiko has developed an incredibly loyal following in the shochu category,” says Masahiko Shimoda, President of SANWA SHURUI, iichiko’s headquarters in Japan. “With Shaw-Ross’ expertise and extensive network, we are confident we can continue to drive significant growth not only for iichiko as a brand, but for the entire category of this delicious and revered Japanese spirit, in the U.S. market specifically.”

Shaw-Ross, one of the nation’s leading importers, has built a reputation for partnering with premium brands and turning them into category leaders. For decades they’ve carefully crafted their portfolio around suppliers built on history and tried-and-true traditions, and now they’re expanding on that by partnering with suppliers who share the same values and are committed to bringing exciting products that are leaders and shapers in the alcohol industry – including the recent acquisition of iichiko Shochu.

“We are thrilled to work with iichiko Shochu,” says Shaw-Ross’ Scott Jove, VP of Sales and Marketing. “They offer incredible quality and value and perfectly round out our Japanese portfolio, as Shaw-Ross now proudly represents the category leading shochu and sake brands. We look forward to continuing iichiko’s growth within the US.”

About iichiko Shochu

iichiko Shochu is the native spirit of Japan – a white spirit that’s incredibly rich in flavor, yet smooth and easy to drink with food. Iichiko, pronounced EACH-ko, derives from a dialect spoken in the Oita Prefecture of Japan and translates to “it’s great.” iichiko is a true expression of a pristine natural environment. iichiko is crafted in Oita Prefecture on Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost island – a region famous for its clean air, lush greenery, dense cedar forests, mountainous terrain, and geothermal springs. The brand’s portfolio includes Iichiko Saiten and Iichiko Silhouette.

About Shaw-Ross

Founded in 1968 as a boutique wine and spirit importer representing a handful of brands, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation’s leading importers representing over thirty suppliers from around the world whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers.

https://www.iichiko.com/