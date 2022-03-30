iichiko Shochu Debuts HANA Label for Cherry Blossom Season

New York, N.Y.–This spring, beloved Japanese spirit, iichiko shochu, will debut the HANA Label, a limited-edition bottle inspired by the sacred cherry blossom season. With an ABV of 25%, HANA is composed of iichiko’s Silhouette expression, the more traditional of the brand’s two products, and creatively designed to evoke the image of a charming cherry blossom tree. Timed to sakura season, HANA is perfect for sipping while observing the Japanese custom of Hanami, or the traditional act of enjoying the beauty of flowers.

“iichiko is thrilled to introduce this limited edition release, one that honors our Japanese heritage, and in celebration of a special time in our country’s culture,” says Tetsuro Miyazaki, General Manager, USA of iichiko Shochu. “Classified as a ‘honkaku shochu’ or a premium class of the spirit, iichiko is beloved in Japan, and one of the most reputable brands on the market, so we’re excited to continue developing shochu’s prominence here in the US with the release of our HANA Label.”

Lighter and eminently drinkable, iichiko Silhouette pairs well with a wide range of cuisines and is traditionally enjoyed with food. Served either on the rocks or in an array of creative cocktail creations, like a chu-hi (or shochu highball), mixed with soda and fruit juice, the expression is soft and inviting on the nose with aromas of warm rice, white peach, sea breeze, and golden plum. Although viscous and rich on the palate, the spirit is delicate and pleasing with ethereal fruit flavors backed by minerals that last onto the finish. Only 600 units of the limited edition expression will be produced, which will be available for purchase on Drizly, Reserve Bar and select stores nationwide.

About iichiko Shochu

iichiko Shochu is the native spirit of Japan – a white spirit that’s incredibly rich in flavor, yet smooth and easy to drink with food. Iichiko, pronounced EACH-ko, derives from a dialect spoken in the Oita Prefecture of Japan and translates to “it’s great.” iichiko is a true expression of a pristine natural environment. iichiko is crafted in Oita Prefecture on Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost island – a region famous for its clean air, lush greenery, dense cedar forests, mountainous terrain, and geothermal springs. The brand’s portfolio includes Iichiko Saiten and Iichiko Silhouette.

For More Information:

https://www.iichiko.com/