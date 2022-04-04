Ilegal Mezcal Pivots to 100% Recycled Bottles in Response to Global Glass Shortage

New York, N.Y.–Ilegal Mezcal, the leading artisanal mezcal, is further committing to an eco-friendly foundation and future, announcing today that all bottles will be made with 100% recycled glass.

The recent global glass shortage has impacted the spirits supply chain worldwide. Ilegal suddenly found themselves with no access to the bottles the brand had used for years. What could have thrown off production, however, ended up a silver lining for Ilegal, which took nimble action to identify and shift to a new partner.

All Ilegal Mezcal bottles will now be made by a family-run company that recycles 10,000 tons of glass each year at its facility in Jalisco, Mexico. Fusion y Formas’ production process emits less CO2 emissions and saves energy during the smelting process, since recycled glass is more malleable. Compared to newly-made bottles, those at Fusion y Formas require about 30% less energy to create.

Since Ilegal is independent, founder John Rexer was able to quickly pivot to a sustainable solution: a brief meeting between Ilegal founder John Rexer and Fusion y Formas Director Andrés Hernández Romo sealed the partnership deal.

“We measure success at Ilegal not just by cases sold, but also by our partners and environmental initiatives we can enact. We share the same vision with Fusion y Formas to build sustainably and scale responsibly, while maintaining quality above all else,” said Rexer.

“My family has long taken glass that would otherwise go to a landfill and crafted it into bottles and more, with the goal of minimizing waste. I enjoy Ilegal Mezcal and am happy to help move them to bottles that are better for the environment,” said Romo.

Ilegal was created with commitment to sustainability and biodiversity. Using only fully mature 100% sustainable espadín agave, their mezcal contains no artificial colors, yeasts, flavors, or additives. Waste water at the distillery is treated and then re-used for distillation, and agave fiber waste is transformed into adobe style bricks used at the facility.

The recycled bottles – available in 375ml and 750ml sizes – enter the market this month.

Ilegal is beautifully balanced mezcal with a legendary history that includes smuggling and weeklong parties in Café No Sé, a clandestine bar and music hub. Handcrafted in small batches by fourth-generation mezcaleros, our Joven, Reposado, and Añejo mezcals are all made with perfectly ripe, sustainable Espadín agave, double distilled in the Santiago Matatlan Valley of Oaxaca, Mexico. Commitment to quality is apparent in every step of our process, from harvest to the first sip.

