Introducing 3 Tres Tequila

Designed and Created by Mark Becker, 20 year Veteran in the Beverage business 3 Tres brings you: Innovative Packaging, The Rebel Spirit, Small Batch Craft Tequila, Carefully Manicured Tequila by Master Distiller Stella Anguiano, Keli’i Heen and Mark Becker. The best Tequila, Period.

Innovative packaging- stackable bottles for those who like variety, year-round gift box, good for the entry level buyer into the tequila market and a great talking piece for a party.

Small Batch Craft Tequila, made by Master Distiller Stella Anguiano, a dedicated, passionate distiller and one of the very few female distillers of tequila. Stella has been crafting tequila in Jalisco for thirty years. 20 years of that time with the Orendain Family Distillery Anguiano philosophy has perfected the art of tequila making, from roasting of agave hearts to hand selecting the spirit’s final cut. She believes in soft, elegant, sipping tequila! Welcome to 3 Tres!

