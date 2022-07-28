Introducing atost: The All-New American Apéritif

GOLDEN, Colo.— atost, the American Apéritif, inspires an all-new golden hour ritual filled with evening sunsets, fresh sips, and lifelong memories. This lower proof spirit is a sophisticated infusion of locally sourced fruits, herbs & botanicals and is best enjoyed as a simple spritz: topped with tonic or soda & garnished with fresh citrus. Inspired by a European drinking culture rich in daily gatherings and celebrations, atost has created a modern beverage experience that brings your aperitivo hour gathering to life. The new line of apéritifs is as complex as your favorite whiskey or gin but as elegant and approachable as a chilled glass of rosé.

Wife and husband atost founders, Cindy & Kyle Pressman, became obsessed with finding an alcohol they could enjoy together. Cindy gravitated towards the freshness and lightness of a glass of white wine, while Kyle enjoyed the boldness and complexity of a spirit-based cocktail. After discovering Europe’s apéritif drinking culture, they fell in love with the category but couldn’t find a blend that fit their modern lifestyle. So the duo set off to craft an American Apéritif they could enjoy together, a West Coast take on the European classic. atost is less sweet & less bitter than most traditional apéritifs while being lower in alcohol than common distilled spirits, all while celebrating local ingredients and flavors; the perfect blend for modern drinkers.

Co-Founder Cindy Pressman shares, “While the apéritif category is largely unknown in America, the qualities of our light & fresh spirits align with so many modern-day trends including the desire for lower proof options and farm-to-bottle ingredients. We created atost to inspire those everyday gatherings through a modern aperitivo ritual. The American Apéritif movement is about gathering, letting the stress of the day melt away, and enjoying a delicious beverage with your favorite people. Maybe you’re partial to wine, or maybe you’re a spirit lover, either way atost is something that can be shared together.”

atost blends traditional apéritif production methods with local ingredients and modern techniques. Kyle Pressman, who leads the Golden, Colorado production facility, begins by fermenting a delicate base white wine. He then focuses on the brand’s signature maceration process, which creates the flavor and color of atost by infusing locally sourced fruits, herbs & botanicals into California grappa, a clear grape distillate. The extraction process can take up to 6 months to complete, but is well worth the wait. The flavorful grappa is blended into the base wine and slightly sweetened to create atost. Kyle adds, “It’s a hands-on, delicate process which ultimately produces an extremely fresh and aromatic apéritif. It blends Cindy’s favorite parts of a delicious wine with what I’ve always loved about flavor forward craft spirits. It’s truly a unique sipping experience that will have you coming back for more.”

atost apéritifs come in four distinct essences. Freshness you can see, smell, & taste – using nothing but real, natural ingredients.

Citrus: Fresh California lemons & oranges with Colorado juniper and a hint of peach, Citrus makes the perfect crisp & refreshing spritz.

Bloom: Juicy strawberry and candied orange with delicate notes of rose, Bloom is your favorite rosé all grown up.

Woods: Whiskey barrel-aged with hints of warm vanilla, cherry, and fresh orange. This one is for whiskey cocktail lovers and whiskey admirers alike (including those who can’t take the whiskey burn).

Roots: Spicy notes of ginger with fresh lemon and a hint of anise, Roots is exotic, a bit herbal, and absolutely delicious. The perfect way to start the evening for the adventurous drinker.

About atost

Cindy loved wine and Kyle loved spirits, but finding something to enjoy together was always a challenge. They wanted an alcohol delicate and approachable, yet flavorful and complex. After learning about the rich history of European apéritifs, the two decided to create their own line, one less sweet and bitter than traditional competitors while using locally sourced fruits, herbs & botanicals. atost bridges the gap between wine and spirit, defining a new category which celebrates the perfect golden hour moment: The American Apéritif. atost is available for direct shipment at atost.co and can be enjoyed at several of Denver’s premier restaurants and bars.

For More Information:

https://atost.co/