Introducing Bok Gin, Infused with Korean Botanicals Made in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— California-distilled Bok Gin has launched in the U.S., produced by Frijolotes, LLC, importer and wholesaler of Mezcal La Jicarita. Bok Gin has a hint of traditional juniper flavor, but gets its essence (and name) from Korea. Bok, which means lucky in Korean, is a unique blend of flavors that is a true distillation of East and West.

Bok Gin contains a blend of eleven botanicals used in Korean culinary traditions, including gochujang, ginger, perilla, and dried kelp. The juniper that flavors classic gins is present but plays a supporting role. The rich, earthy, spicy, saline notes of the Korean botanicals take center stage. An elegant sipping gin, Bok can also be used to make classic cocktails, and truly shines in a dry martini or a spicy bloody mary. “We know it’ll bring a new take on traditional cocktails and introduce a new love for gin,” says creator Young Jung.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: sea breeze with delicate citrus undertones and a hint of spice.

Palate: unique balance of spice, earth, and nuttiness. The juniper, with hints of citrus, is in the background. Elegant and round mouth feel.

ABV: 45% / 90 proof

Distilled and bottled in Livermore, CA.

Bok Gin does not contain artificial colors or flavors, added sugar, or sweeteners.

For More Information:

https://www.bokgin.com