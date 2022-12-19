Introducing El Cristiano Tequila

Introducing El Cristiano, the world’s finest and additive free ultra premium tequila, made by third generation master tequila makers from the finest Jalisco Highlands Blue Agave. El Cristiano is dedicated to producing the purist tequila with no additives – (85% of tequila today has sugars and thickeners added) – with a high focus on harvesting only mature agave aged at least five years and certain sizing through sustainable agriculture practices. By establishing this process, they have eliminated the need for additives which would change the true essence of 100% Highlands Blue Weber Agave.

Created at the Casa Tequilera Aceves. Nom 1499, their foundation and premium flavor profiles, ranging from Silver, Reposado and Anejo to Aged Anejo, Extra Aged Anejos and Extra Aged Reposados, El Cristiano also will be introducing an entirely new flavor category with their 11 month barrel aged Extra Reposado. Using a distillation method of traditional distill pots with copper, and aging in American Oak barrels, their tequila is always additive-free and gluten-free, using sustainable practices.

El Cristiano takes pride in their unique, unmatched collection offerings and tasting notes. This holiday season, featuring the finest Jalisco Highlands Blue Weber Aged Agave, offering exceptional quality and taste, El Cristiano Tequila provides sustainable, additive-free, and gluten-free tequila.

Enjoy the El Cristiano Tequila custom holiday gift box set, the perfect gift for yourself or that special tequila lover! These seasonal boxes feature El Cristiano Tequila’ with a two flavor offering. Choose either their best-selling Black label Extra Aged Anejo, signature Reposado or signature Silver.

Varietal options for gift box:

The Premium Aged varietals. Their premium aged offering features the El Cristiano Black: Clase Extra Anejo Tequila. This is the El Cristiano Extra Aged Anejo, 3 years barrel aged in American Oak barrels to create a luxurious sipping tequila of unrivaled complexity.

The Foundation varietals collection currently includes their signature Silver and Reposado offerings.

Clase Silver Tequila – El Cristiano Silver, its foundation, boasts unrivaled complexity and depth with coil copper stills imparting a pure, clean taste and full mouth roundness. A full body with bright, silver hues and defined legs. Subtly sweet cooked agave aromas with hints of butter, notes of mature fruit, and spicy hints of Bay Leaf and Rosemary. ($45)

Clase Reposado Tequila – El Cristiano Reposado, 6 months barrel aged. By aging their Silver batches in American Oak casks for 6 months, their Reposado develops a subtle layer of whiskey-like oaky flavors, aromas and complexities. ($65)

For More Information:

https://www.el-cristiano.com