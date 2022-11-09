Introducing Golden Rule Spirits’ Paloma

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Golden Rule Spirits is proud to introduce the newest addition to their roster of bar-strength, ready-to-drink cocktails in a can: the Tequila Paloma. The cocktail comes as the fourth variety to be released by the family-owned, San Francisco–based company.

Golden Rule Spirits was founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, by two cousins, James Mauk and Hunter Sprole, who grew up in the bar and restaurant scene. They started Golden Rule with the concept that convenience and quality do not need to be mutually exclusive.

“There is something about warm summer days and grapefruit cocktails that is a perfect combination. We debated whether to make this cocktail in the more traditional highball style, with carbonation, but instead decided to stick with our 100-milliliter offering and bump up the ABV. We think we have found the perfect middle ground where people can add sparkling water to their preference or drink as is and have an elevated version of the classic Paloma.” According to Mauk, “The Paloma is the perfect complement to our Margarita Original. We love the way grapefruit, lime juice and tequila interact to make this ‘still’ version of a classic Paloma. And who doesn’t love a pink drink?”

Handcrafted in Ventura, California, the Paloma is the perfect refreshing sipper — a combination of 100% agave tequila and Golden Rule Spirits’ own grapefruit liqueur that’s made with Rio Red grapefruit and lime juices. The Golden Rule Paloma perfectly balances the sweet, bitter juiciness of grapefruit against the backbone of the brand’s own 100% agave tequila (NOM 1459). The Paloma is 52 proof with 26% ABV. Sold as an individual can for SRP US$5.99 and SRP US$20 for a four-pack, it is available via the Golden Rule Spirits website as well as select brick-and-mortar and online retailers.

