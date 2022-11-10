Introducing Heaters, Cutwater Spirits’ Latest Cocktail Innovation

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., announces the multi-market launch of Cutwater Heaters, a new line of bar-quality, just-add-water, high-proof mixers available in three varieties: Whiskey Hot Toddy, Vodka Apple Pie and Hot Buttered Rum.

The three new seasonal cocktails come in 375mL glass bottles with wooden stoppers. Each is 40% ABV with eight cocktails per bottle.

Leaders in quality and innovation, Cutwater Spirits now allows consumers to make a warm cocktail by simply pouring this high-proof mixer over hot water. With Cutwater Heaters, what used to require multiple steps is now effortless. Better yet, this release comes just in time for hosting in the cooler weather. Cutwater Heaters are made with Cutwater’s real, award-winning spirits. Escape the chill with a classic Whiskey Hot Toddy featuring Cutwater’s Bourbon Whiskey (SFWSC Double Gold Winner).

The soothing aromas of the bourbon’s vanilla and oak character mingle with warm notes of honey and a hint of vanilla. Garnish with a wedge of fresh lemon and achieve maximum coziness. Cocktail lovers can also enjoy the dessert-inspired Vodka Apple Pie featuring Cutwater’s award-winning Vodka (SFWSC Double Gold Winner) with notes of tart apple and cinnamon in each buttery sip. Try topping Vodka Apple Pie with whipped cream for added decadence. The quintessential comfort cocktail, Hot Buttered Rum (Bartender Spirits Gold Award Winner) highlights Cutwater’s signature Rum with notes of butter and vanilla accented by hints of cinnamon and clove. Add a cinnamon stick garnish, then sit back and savor slowly.

“At Cutwater, we never stop innovating. We’re always looking for new ways to bring bar-quality cocktails to our fans in new, easy-to-enjoy forms,” says Co-Founder and Master Distiller, Yuseff Cherney. “Cutwater Heaters are a new but natural expansion of our cocktail line made with real spirits. These classic warm, comfort cocktails are perfect for sipping after a long day on the ski slopes or at home in front of a fire.”

Cutwater Heaters are rolling out on shelves in CA, CO and MA now at an SRP of $13.99, with additional distribution to come.

About Cutwater Spirits

Anheuser-Busch-owned Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of over 20 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirits category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000-square-foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world-class tasting room and restaurant. To date, Cutwater has earned over 2,400+ awards across its portfolio of products and is distributed in 48 states.

For More Information:

https://www.cutwaterspirits.com/