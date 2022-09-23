Introducing Scotti’s Original Springs Straight Bourbon Whiskey

A new trend is here in the liquor industry embracing higher proof spirits, attracting consumers looking for bolder flavors, nostalgia, character, and class. Innovation, perspective and technology are gaining ground with the ever-changing alcohol distilling process. The longer a spirit is aged in a barrel does not mean the better the flavor profile of a spirit. This can be said for tequila, bourbon and whiskey.

Beverage Dynamics states, “In other words, production has improved as newer distillers perfect their methods. We see no reason for this movement towards quality in younger whiskeys to slow anytime soon”.

Scotti’s Original Springs Bourbon was born out of the love for an original straight bourbon produced in Kentucky post prohibition. Doug Scotti’s grandfather, Pete Scotti, opened Scotti’s Liquor Store in downtown St. Louis in the 1940s. At Scotti’s you could belly up to the bar for a drink and buy alcohol directly from the store. The era was more socially acceptable to drink during the workday and customers were everyday people from businessmen, lawyers, bankers to government workers and police.

Doug Scotti recalls, “My grandfather knew that his customers would buy more from his store if his prices were reasonable”. Pete created his own mottos: “Fast nickels are better than slow dimes”, and “If you don’t buy it from me, we both lose money.” Scotti’s Liquor Store carried all the traditional name brand whiskeys and over time he began to develop his own brand, Scotti’s Original Springs straight bourbon.

A few years ago, Doug stumbled across a bottle of his grandfather’s bourbon on eBay and he took it as a sign to re-establish his grandfather’s legacy. There are too many bourbons today that have weak links to any legacy or authenticity. Doug remembered the legacy of his grandfather and the brand he developed years ago and wanted to recreate that original look and feel of a 1940s bourbon. Fast forward to today, Scotti’s Original Springs (a 2-year-old straight bourbon) is the latest player in the bourbon category that launched in 2021.

Authenticity, stories, uniqueness — these are what help brands stand out on today’s overcrowded shelves. Doug states, “We have brought this recipe to consumers in remembrance of his passion”. Scotti’s Bourbon is a high quality, smooth bourbon priced perfectly for a “call” bourbon, a reasonable price for the everyday drinker. To augment the original flavor the Veteran owned distillery, R6 Distillery, used 100% California purple barley, rye, and corn.

Doug decided to keep the ABV at 45% to keep the higher proof trend alive and well. As Thrillist states, “it is this desire to connect to the unadulterated process, fueled by a romantic sense of “simpler times” spirit production, that appeals to consumers”.

Purple barley, a rare grain, is an untraditional ingredient for traditional bourbon. Originally from the Tibetan mountains grown at 9000 ft levels. Seed were tucked in a seed vault for a century then planted in the Willamette Valley OR. It is an heirloom grain (non-GMO). Doug Scotti also states, “The uniqueness of purple barley in the mash bill gives the bourbon a unique nutty flavor, with a hearty flavor and finish. The color is rich and deep and keeps with our family tradition.”

Whisky Magazine gets more specific on this topic stating, “When creating a new whisky recipe, or modifying an old one, these grains give more options to the distiller in terms of the final spirit”.

R6 Distillery is a family and veteran owned distillery in El Segundo, California, just south of Los Angeles International Airport. Rob Rubens built a grain to glass distillery and uses locally sourced ingredients. Rob maintains a close relationship with its farmers and recycles the grain for cattle feed. Scotti Original Springs Bourbon is produced by hand from beginning to end with every bottle being scrutinized and bottles numbered by the cask.

For More Information:

https://www.scottisoriginalsprings.com