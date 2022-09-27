Introducing The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release

NEW YORK, N.Y.— The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release has been unveiled to mark The Six Decades of James Bond films.

The remarkable collection is comprised of six limited edition bottles encasing a single malt whisky in unique packs, each featuring an original illustrative design and color to denote the decade it represents. The distinctive packaging brings to life the creative development process of the films in a behind the scenes exploration of the James Bond archives.

A celebration of 007 and The Macallan as modern innovators linked by their Scottish heritage, the release showcases a timeless and graceful spirit balanced by incredible strength and depth of character.

The exceptional single malt whisky has been created by The Macallan Master Whisky Maker, Kirsteen Campbell to reflect the enduring character of James Bond, a force of nature defined by his Scottish heritage, who carries himself with modesty and humility. Like James Bond, the expression exudes a sense of style and maturity which has evolved over the years. It has a natural color of Suisse gold and an ABV of 43.7% as a homage to James Bond’s agent number, 007 and is consistent across all six packs in the collection.

The distinct set tells the story of innovation over 60 years and the pioneering character attributes of James Bond and The Macallan.

Scotland is renowned for its inventors and 007’s gadgets are a hallmark of the films’ popularity, while The Macallan has unwavering character, deep roots, and a continuous pursuit to innovate.

James Bond’s roots are unmistakably British – his heritage Scottish – yet he is the very definition of a man of the world. Born to a Scottish father, Andrew Bond from Glencoe and a Swiss mother, Monique Delacroix from the Canton de Vaud, he spent much of his childhood at Skyfall Lodge – his family’s Scottish Estate in Glencoe.

In recent years, The Macallan has become James Bond’s whisky of choice, reflecting his appreciation for the finer things in life. They have shared many moments together on screen, including in Skyfall when James Bond drinks The Macallan Fine & Rare 1962 as an ode to the 50th anniversary.

Jaume Ferras, Global Creative Director for The Macallan, said: “This October, James Bond will celebrate its 60th anniversary, making it the longest running and one of the most loved franchises in the world of entertainment, comprising 25 films over six decades and six lead actors over time. The Macallan is James Bond’s whisky of choice and as two renowned global brands, we share many synergies, most notably as modern innovators linked by our Scottish heritage.”

The Macallan has also created a series of immersive experiences to celebrate the 60th anniversary of James Bond including a unique exhibition – The Macallan in Cinema – at The Macallan Estate, which will take viewers through The Macallan’s history on film and transport them through the six decades of James Bond. A selection of films from across the years will be shown at The Macallan Estate during a series of exclusive screenings.

The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release will be available from The Macallan Online Boutique, The Macallan Estate Boutique, the global network of domestic and travel retail Boutiques, and in premium and specialist retailers and bars globally from September 2022. There will be limited availability worldwide and will be available in the US from February 2023 for a suggested retail price of $1,007.

Whisky Maker’s Notes:

The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release

ABV: 43.7%

Nose: Fresh and vibrant notes of lemon and lime, a sprinkle of sherbet, leading into a sweet vanilla and coconut, with a hint of dried fig and raisin.

Palate: Orange zest and fizzy sherbet with a lemon freshness, gentle oak and subtle ginger spice, leading into a deep dark chocolate, figs and baked apple tart with a honey drizzle.

Finish: Sweet and long with complex layers.

