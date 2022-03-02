Ireland’s Smallest Craft Distillery Releases Killowen Bonded Experimental Series, Includes Six Cask-Finished Whiskeys

County Down, Ireland — Killowen, the small-batch Irish distillery in Northern Island with a cult following, proudly announces the release of the Killowen Bonded Experimental Series. Standing out with a unique ratio of malt and grain whiskeys, the six blends are then finished with a dominant yet balanced cask influence. Killowen Bonded Experimental Series is available nationwide through Folsom Wine & Spirits and retails for $79.99-$89.99/375ml.

“Since Killowen’s beginning, we’ve been carefully sourcing whiskeys that are a minimum of 10 years old from different distilleries across Ireland,” says Brendan Carty, Killowen’s founder. “We’ve also hunted the globe for the finest casks to complement certain flavor notes in the blends.” The cask finishes include:

JAMAICAN DARK RUM CASK (52.5% ABV, $79.99/375ml)

This cask was specifically chosen for its smell and freshness, creating a whiskey with a rich balance of coconut and banana on the nose, along with vanilla, candy orange, and hints of mild spice. Bottled at cask strength with no chilled filtration or added coloring.

VIRGIN HUNGARIAN OAK CASK (52.5% ABV, $79.99/375ml)

A 10-year-old blend composed of different whiskies from across Ireland including two single malts and one grain aged in a virgin Hungarian oak cask. A nose of honeysuckle and floral aromas finishes with star anise and lemon zest. Non-chill filtered with no added coloring.

PEATED MALT CASK (52.5% ABV, $79.99/375ml)

Unlike the rest of Killowen’s range with large gestures of cask influence, this cask opts for only a little smokiness and peat, mainly on the late palate and finish. Just a small peated kiss that will satisfy “peat heads” while welcoming “non-peat-heads” into the fold. Non-chill filtered with no added coloring.

MEXICAN TEQUILA CASK (52.5% ABV, $79.99/375ml)

The relationship of wood and spirit in the Mexican tequila cask release creates a more balanced flavor profile in which ripe fruits meet nuts, herbs and earthiness with a tiny kiss of smoke. Non-chill filtered with no added coloring.

PINOT NOIR CASK (52.5% ABV, $79.99/375ml)

The fifth whiskey, released over a two-year period. The Pinot Noir Burgundy cask was specifically chosen for its freshness and vibrancy, creating a unique small-batch spirit with a full-bodied experience. Non-chill filtered with no added coloring.

TXAOLINA ACACIA CASK (52.5% ABV, $79.99/375ml)

This cask was specifically chosen for its smell and freshness. Coupled with virgin Acacia heads, this creates a unique small batch spirit with a full-bodied experience. Non-chill filtered with no added coloring.

ADDITIONAL RELEASES FROM KILLOWEN

Signature Blend – Rum & Raisin 5-Year-Old Single Malt (55% ABV, $64.99/375ml)

A vatting of single malts from two different casks: Killowen dark rum & PX sherry. The dark rum offers notes of rich molasses and tropical fruits whereas the rich PX sherry provides abundant notes of raisin and dried fruits amidst the backdrop of apples and pears found in the sourced distillate.

Killowen Poitín (48%, $50/375ml)

Once regarded as an illicit highland produce, Killowen has made it a mission to restore Poitín to its rightful place as an artisan spirit of choice by perfecting family recipes they know best. A unique ratio of wheat, barley, and oats creates a mash bill smoked on site by local Mourne turf fires in a handmade kiln. This versatile spirit can be used in cocktails like an Old Fashioned or Irish Coffee.

About Killowen Distillery

The most authentic of distilleries, Killowen Distillery was founded by friends Brendan Carty, Shane McCarthy, and Liam Brogan. Seated in the heart of the Mourne Mountains in County Down, where the horizons are framed by sweeping hills that slope gently into the sea, it is a place where old traditions and the finest natural resources have been blended to produce world-class craft spirits. A part of the modern Irish whiskey revival, Killowen puts transparency at its core, and hopes to be an exemplar of industry progression with packaging that provides the consumer with all details regarding sourcing, blend ratio, and finish for a deeper understanding of fine Irish whiskey.

About High Road Spirits

Killowen’s importer in the U.S. is High Road Spirits. Founded in 2019, High Road Spirits is a collection of producers, educators, and storytellers who push the boundaries of exploration and discovery, showcasing premium artisanal spirits from around the world. Learn more about them at highroadspirits.com and on Instagram at @highroadspirits.

https://www.killowendistillery.com/