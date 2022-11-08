Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse Releases New Coffee Cask Finished Whiskey

DENVER, Colo.— Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse is pleased to announce the release of our newest whiskey, Coffee Cask Finished Straight Rye Malt Whiskey. Bottles of this new whiskey can be picked up from Ironton’s Denver Tasting Room and liquor stores around the state starting November 11th.

We partnered with local small-batch roasters Bluegrass Coffee Co. to age their house coffee beans and cold brew in an Ironton Straight Rye Malt Whiskey barrel. The coffee-infused barrel was then used to finish this limited-release whiskey. This is a single-barrel release with less than 300 bottles available.

Ironton’s Colorado Straight Rye Malt Whiskey features a blend of Colorado-grown pale and chocolate rye malts custom roasted to perfection. The addition of barley brings a slight fruitiness to balance the traditional rye spice. After finishing in the coffee cask, light notes of java and vanilla paired with the bittersweet spiciness of the whiskey offer a unique and enticing palette perfect for sipping or mixing in your favorite classic cocktails.

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse is proudly Distilling the Spirit of Colorado with our lineup of small batch liquors. Named after a lost, but not forgotten, mining town in Southern Colorado and the 19th century ‘Ironton Addition’ of Denver that would become known as RiNo today, we were born out of the adventurous heritage and spirit of our state and city. Every sip of our spirits and cocktails captures our love of craftsmanship and our desire to explore.

For More Information:

https://www.irontondistillery.com