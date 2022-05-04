Island District Launches Four New Canned Cocktails and Vodka Variety Pack

Sparkling craft cocktail company Island District launches a new wave of functional ready-to-drink beverages, giving customers even more ways to enjoy a night out without facing harsh repercussions the next morning thanks to hydrating electrolytes in their coconut and aloe water-based cocktails.

With year two on the horizon, the ID team is delivering another highly anticipated?launch with a product line expansion including four more uniquely refreshing flavors and the company’s first sharable variety pack, the Paradise Pack. The full product line now includes:

Vodka | Coconut Water | Guava | Lime

Vodka | Coconut Water | Blueberry | Pomegranate

Vodka | Coconut Water | Cranberry | Mango

Vodka | Coconut Water | Tangerine | Peach

Tequila | Aloe Water | Honey

Tequila | Green Tea | Raspberry | Dragon Fruit

The Paradise Pack cocktails are made with premium vodka, at 5% ABV in ready-to-drink sleek cans. Paired elegantly with a coconut water base, these new crew members are mixed with simple honest ingredients and a touch of sweetness derived from the fruit’s natural sources. The shareable 8 pack includes original Guava Lime plus three new flavors – Blueberry Pomegranate, Cranberry Mango, and Tangerine Peach. Each flavor has its own unique personality, while together the collection is perfectly bubbled and balanced.

In addition to the Paradise Pack, Island District is also launching two stand-alone 4 packs featuring Tequila, Green Tea, Raspberry, Dragon Fruit and Vodka, Coconut Water, Blueberry, Pomegranate.

Not only is the Island District liquid unlike anything else on the shelves, but each one pours a beautiful opaque hue matched to the color of its label. An insta-worthy cocktail whether it’s enjoyed in the can or poured over ice.If you’re looking to leisurely sip on the beach or play at-home bartender, these no prep, no mess, ready-to-enjoy sparkling cocktails are the chosen drink of summer.

The inspiration for Island District began when co-founders Kayla O’Connor and James Scully were sharing stories of nights out that resulted in unproductive mornings. A trend they noticed from drinking seltzers containing malt liquor, water, and carbonation, with ingredients they could barely pronounce. O’Connor, an athlete, and James, a Veteran, started to formulate ideas on how to craft a spirit-based beverage that could be enjoyed at night with the intent of a better morning the next day, thus the tagline “Better Tomorrows” was born.

Originally crafted in O’Connor’s kitchen from concoctions made with freshly pressed juice and all-natural plant-based waters, the brand was built on a passion for using real ingredients to provide a better-for-you cocktail option that they had trouble finding on store shelves. The market’s full of sparkling craft cocktails, but Island District sets itself apart by not simply focusing on the drinking act itself:

“When we started this endeavor, we realized that drinking is not about the 4 to 6-hour experience at a bar or at home with friends – it’s about the pregame, the night out, that night’s sleep and the morning after. Let’s not treat the hangover when it happens, let’s change the drinking experience to lead to a better tomorrow without the sluggish aftereffect. Then, let’s can it in a simple, clean, ready to drink format,” said James Scully, Island District Co-Founder.

The duo centered on creating an alcoholic beverage that focused on the 24-hour “drinking experience” as opposed to just simply consumption. Hydration being the key differentiator for mindful consumers making health-focused choices, especially while consuming alcohol that could affect how they feel the next day.

Unlike other ready-to-drink cocktails, Island District specifically created its recipes to include hydrating properties for reducing the potential of hangovers and truly offers a functional beverage that allows consumers to enjoy their night out while being fully active the next day.

To celebrate the release of it’s variety pack, Island District hid 4 Golden Cans inside the Paradise Packs for a chance to win an all-inclusive tropical vacation. Finding a golden can enters you into their “Golden Ticket to Paradise” sweepstakes where a Grand Prize winner will receive an all-inclusive trip for two to the Bahamas and four Gold Prize winners will receive a coastal weekend getaway.

The sweepstakes runs from April 11 to July 24, 2022 and one additional winner will be drawn from online entries.

About Island District

Island District launched its first ready-to-drink sparkling cocktails in May 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet even so, the beverages quickly gained consumers’ attention and just 10 months after the products hit the shelves, it has become one of the best-selling RTDs in New Hampshire’s number 1 grocery chain.

Consumers have responded incredibly well to this new line of sparkling craft cocktails and will undoubtedly keep this level of enthusiasm for the company’s new line of functional beverages as well.

Together with the new shareable 8 pack and the Golden Ticket to Paradise sweepstakes, Island District will likely continue to make a big splash in the RTD market. And considering what its cocktails promise, that’s something consumers will greatly enjoy even the next day after their night out.

For More Information:

https://islanddistrictcompany.com/