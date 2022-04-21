ITALICUS Launches Essence Of Aperitivo Seminar Tour With Bartending Luminary Valentino Longo

New York, NY — ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto, the world’s most awarded Italian Aperitivo, has announced the launch of Essence of Aperitivo seminar tour and guest bartending series by Valentino Longo of Shoshin Art Club.

Created to inspire bartenders with the rituals and history behind the Aperitivo culture, each 45-minute seminar will present the evolution of this cultural moment and explain the Italian liqueur categories from amari and vermouth to rosolio.

Valentino will demonstrate advanced mixology techniques and showcase innovative and modern cocktails that will guide guests on a journey to discover the aromas and flavors inherent to the signature ITALICUS. These thought-provoking drinks have been designed to push the boundaries of the category and serve to demonstrate its potential. Centered around the Rosolio di Bergamotto as the key ingredient, each cocktail is finished with a specially created liquid garnish called essences crafted by aroma and flavor experts Alice & the Magician. They include:

OLIVES – a variant of a classic Vodka Dirty Martini utilizing the different flavors of the three main Italian olives

CITRUS – a twist on the classic spritz utilizing the three main Italian citrus, finished with an ‘essence of citrus’

BITTERS – a white and refreshing bergamot negroni with a touch of apple, finished with an ‘essence of bitter’

SAVORY – a savory bamboo highball with pickled cordial and sherry, finished with an ‘essence of savory’

With stops in major cities across the U.S. and Europe, the tour will encourage bartenders around the world to find new ways to express their creativity through Aperitivo culture, and support them in their next stage of exploration and development in the category.

“I’m very excited to bring the Italian drinking culture around the United States, showcasing some of the flavors that represent my country. I wish that everyone can take a small trip to Italy with every sip of these cocktails,” says Valentino.

“It’s an honour to be working alongside Valentino Longo on this tour inspired by our beloved cocktail culture, to bring a sip of Italy around the U.S. Valentino is one of the most imaginative and innovative bartenders out there, and we hope all communities within the bar industry can take inspiration from his knowledge and art of mixing drinks,” says ITALICUS founder Giuseppe Gallo.

The seminars will be hosted at some of the bar industry’s most beloved bars and restaurants around the U.S., starting with the Michelin starred Fiola in Washington D.C., followed by stops coinciding with key educational bar industry events including Bar Convent Brooklyn, Roma Bar Show, and Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans. Each seminar will be followed by a guest bartending shift where Valentino will serve the menu of featured cocktails to guests of the host bar. With further dates to be announced this summer, the current schedule includes:

Tuesday, May 10th – Carversteak, Las Vegas

May 30th – May 31st- Roma Bar Show, Rome (RBS Academy)

Wednesday, June 15th – Martyni, NYC

Monday, July 25th – The Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans

About ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto

ITALICUS was created by the authority on Italian spirits, Giuseppe Gallo, to bring back the forgotten Rosolio category. With keynotes of Calabrian bergamot, the modern aperitivo is made using the finest Italian ingredients to create a sip of Italy. The striking bottle design embodies the history and heritage of Italy’s distinctive regions, whilst telling the story of Rosolio’s time-honored traditional drinking occasion of Aperitivo. With over 50 accolades, ITALICUS is the most awarded aperitivo in the world.

About Valentino Longo

Valentino Longo is the founder of Shoshin Art Club, a virtual subscriber-based learning platform that offers bartenders exclusive educational content from world-class professionals in the bar industry. Starting out under the mentorship of the bar manager at Hotel de Russie’s landmark Stravinskij Bar in his native Rome, Valentino went on to work at some of the most lauded hotel bars in the world, including the Four Seasons Hotel in Surfside, Florida as well as The Ritz Hotel and the Corinthia Hotel in London. He also devised the bar programs for Italian Restaurant group, La Moderna at their Miami and London locations and London’s Bam-Bou Speakeasy where he developed a taste for Japanese spirits, which later inspired him to travel extensively in Japan to learn about its hospitality culture. Valentino has won numerous accolades for his menus and in 2020 he was crowned North America’s Most Imaginative Bartender at Tales of the Cocktail’s prestigious Spirited Awards in New Orleans.

For More Information:

https://rosolioitalicus.com/