IZO Spirits Launches Historically Crafted Sotol Reposado

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— From the makers of an award-winning IZO Mezcal (and just in time for the holiday season), IZO Spirits introduces a premium, aged Sotol Reposado ideal for celebratory sipping. Each batch begins with the wild-grown Dasylirion plants harvested from the high-altitude mesas near the IZO distillery in Durango, Mexico. Fire pit roasted, distilled, and aged to perfection according to ancient methods, experience a smooth, warming flavor born out of old-world tradition and crafted for the modern table.

“We are proud to add the timeless flavor of a Sotol Reposado to our growing selection of premium, handcrafted, and responsibly harvested spirits,” shares co founder Gaston Martinez, a native of Mexico. “Soft on the palette and smooth from start to finish, we’re continuing our mission to share the superior taste of historically distilled spirits with the world.”

Evolved to brave the unforgiving desert landscape of northwest Mexico, the tough, spike-leafed Dasylirion (“Sotol”) appears uninviting to the everyday traveler. Yet, in the hands of IZO’s skilled maestro sotolero, the plant is expertly dissected to reveal a asparagus-shaped “heart” out of which flows the “nectar of the gods.” These hearts are slow-roasted on a bed of locally-sourced Oak and volcanic rock in fire pits beneath the earth, precisely the way early sotoleros did.

The sotol is then stored for 3 months in American Oak barrels, chosen for their specific aging qualities that enhance the spirit’s robust natural aromas of dried Rosemary, floral Chamomile, bittersweet Rue, rich vanilla, and clean desert grass. Each captivating note harmonizes flawlessly with flavors of warming caramel, sweet fig, and citrusy biznaga cactus for a distinctive, earthy finish characteristic of a true Sotol Reposado.

Velvety, vibrant, and subtly smoked, IZO Sotol Reposado’s traditional distillation methods honor the culture from which it originates while setting it apart from similar appellations. Distinct from agave-distilled tequila, discover a brighter, grassier 100% Dasylirion libation rooted in heritage and bottled artisanally, with sustainably designed elements that pay homage to its point of origin.

Make every day a celebration and experience the sophisticated taste of the expanding IZO Spirits collection, along with a curated selection of cocktail recipes, at IZOSpirits.com. Explore the full selection at certain Costco stores and online, including Mezcal Joven, Mezcal Ensamble, Mezcal Reposado, Mezcal Añejo, Sotol, Bacanora and Tequila Extra Añejo Cristalino.

About IZO Spirits

Co-Founded by Gaston Martinez – a native of Durango, Mexico – IZO Spirits is a collection of premium, handcrafted agave spirits produced sustainably right in the heart of his rural hometown according to centuries of tradition. Made sustainably from slow-roasted, wild agave hearts harvested on local ranches, every sip of award-winning IZO Mezcal speaks to generations of Mezcaleros bringing people together around shared values of community, celebration, and savoring the reward of a job well done. Every aspect of IZO Spirits pays respect to its point of origin, from the locally-sourced Onyx featured atop the bottle to the elegant, minimalist design that allows the flavorful spirit within to shine. The pure, sophisticated taste of IZO Mezcal tells the story of centuries’ old Mexican tradition and of one man’s vision to share it with the world.

For More Information:

https://www.izospirits.com/