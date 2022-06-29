Jack Daniel’s Releases Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill High Proof

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.— The Jack Daniel Distillery introduces the very limited Jack Daniel’s Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill High Proof in 375ml bottles available in Tennessee only. Matured in the highest reaches of barrelhouses on Coy Hill, the highest elevation at the Jack Daniel Distillery, this Tennessee Whiskey is bottled at proof points ranging from 143.6 – 155.1.

During the bottling of the 2021 Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill High Proof, around 55 barrels were found where the Angel’s Share – the whiskey lost due to evaporation – was so high the liquid inside could not be bottled as Single Barrel selections. The high level of evaporation resulted in a unique flavor and character as well as a higher proof. The barrels were instead batched together by profile to create the Jack Daniel’s Small Batch Special Release Coy High Proof, featuring five unique batches at 143.6, 147.3, 149.8, 153.2, and 155.1 proof – the highest proof whiskeys ever released from Jack Daniel’s.

“When we found these barrels in our Coy Hill barrelhouses, we immediately knew we had something special. But due to the very low yield and incredibly high proofs, we had to be creative in how we bottled these last drops,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “We batched the barrels to craft unique profiles at five proof points highlighting the characteristics of this special liquid and developed a new higher compression cork specifically designed for this expression. It’s an exciting time at Jack Daniel’s as we continue to push innovation and experimentation in our whiskey-making while showcasing everything the Jack Daniel Distillery has to offer.”

Jack Daniel’s Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill High Proof has an aroma of burnt sugar, cooked fruit and oak with notes of rich molasses and concentrated barrel spice with bold oak. It finishes long and full with layers of char, dried fruit and caramel.

Jack Daniel’s Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill High Proof has a mash bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley and 8% rye and ranges 143.6 – 155.1 proof (71.8% – 77.55% abv). The 375ml bottles will be available in very limited quantities in Tennessee and at the White Rabbit Bottle Shop at the Jack Daniel Distillery beginning July 1 with a suggested retail price of $55.

Due to the high barrel strength, the bottle should remain upright at all times unless pouring into a glass to enjoy.

