Jägermeister and the National Hockey League Renew U.S. Partnership with Multiyear Deal

Jägermeister and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced a multiyear renewal to their U.S. partnership, which will continue to name Jägermeister as the “Official Shot of the NHL.”

The new agreement arrives as the 2022-2023 season kicks off, allowing Jägermeister to continue bringing its premium ice cold shots to NHL rinks across the country. As a long-time partner, Jägermeister will continue to create compelling and engaging integrated programs that will be supported across multiple channels, including new Digitally Enhanced Dashboards and virtual slot in-ice ads that will appear during each nationally broadcasted game throughout the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs. Jägermeister will also have presence at the NHL Winter Classic, NHL All-Star Game, and NHL Stadium Series.

“As the Official Shot of the NHL, we are excited to toast an ice cold shot of Jägermeister with hockey fans across the country,” said Chris Peddy, Mast-Jägermeister U.S. Chief Marketing Officer. “Our established and robust partnership allows us to engage and celebrate with the passionate hockey community.”

“We are thrilled to extend what has become a long-standing partnership with Jägermeister,” said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Vice President, Business Development. “Over the last four years, together with Jägermeister, we have built campaigns that have delivered our fans creative content, unique experiences and activations across our major tentpole events. We look forward to continuing to build on these efforts and offering new experiences to our fans for years to come.”

In addition to Jägermeister’s overall partnership with the NHL, the brand will continue to work with individual teams in key markets across the country, customizing local activations. Jägermeister’s roster of local NHL team sponsorships includes the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jägermeister will also surround NHL games with a robust media plan through NHL broadcast partners.

