James Bay Distillers Releases Berry & Ube Gin

EVERETT, Wash.– James Bay Distillers announced that it has released its five-berry and ube infused gin, available at the distillery at Paine Field, in Everett.

“This is the world’s first ube-flavored gin,” said Ernest Troth, president of James Bay, “we love the sophisticated vanilla and pistachio notes it gives to the finish and how it complements our mix of berries.”

James Bay Distillers uses its own blend of five berries for sweet, round blue berry notes: bilberries from the United Kingdom, saskatoons from Saskatchewan, haskaps (June berries) from Minnesota and wild-harvested Oregon grape from Washington State. The combination of these berries and ube provides a luscious amethyst color to the gin, and makes a perfectly mild gin martini.

The company will soon add the Berry & Ube Gin to its online store, and is exploring export sales for this and its other gins in the Philippines and Japan.

Wholesale, on-premise and off-premise purchase information is available from the distillery for qualified accounts and liquor permit holders.

Berry & Ube Gin joined James Bay’s inventory in late May 2022.

