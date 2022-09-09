James Bay Distillers Releases Cherry-Habanero Vodka: Cherbanero

EVERETT, Wash.— James Bay Distillers, Ltd. has announced it’s latest hot new spirits release, their cherry-habanero vodka, Cherbanero, which is available for sale at the distillery at Paine Field in Everett, WA. Cherbanero is the first in a series of fun and innovative spirits which the company will release during Q3 of 2022. Cherbanero is bottled in 375-ml bottles, at 80 proof (40% alc./vol.), and uses about 40 black cherries in the production of each bottle. Starting with habanero peppers which boast some 300,000 Scoville units of heat, James Bay has dialed back the heat while keeping the sweet and fruity notes of the habanero. Cherbanero’s heat level measures just over 30 Scoville units, enough for a warm heat at the finish, and light enough for the cherry flavors to stand out. “Cherbanero is naturally sweet, both from our corn distillaton and the cherries,” said Ernest Troth, company president. “It pairs well with cherry pie and cobbler, of course, or served neat after dinner. Served over ice, Cherbanero shines with both habanero heat and the cold from the ice.”

Cherbanero is the company’s second vodka. It’s first vodka, Strait Up Killer Vodka, is a corn-and-wheat distillation, produced using proprietary East European techniques. Strait Up Killer Vodka has earned a 92 point award from Wine Enthusiast, and is named by them as “one of the top nine” vodkas in the US.

James Bay Distillers produces a total of 11 others spirits – 7 of which are ranked 90-points and above, 3 of which are Double Gold medal award winners. All spirits are available at the distillery, online and selected spirits are available at liquor stores local to Everett, WA and Washington State (Total Wine & Spirits, Central Market and Town & Country Markets among them).

Cherbanero will be available through the holiday season and into early 2023.

For More Information:

https://facebook.com/jamesbaydistillers