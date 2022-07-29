James Bay Distillers Turns Noxious Weeds into Spirits

James Bay Distillers has devised a way to help reduce noxious weeds in Washington State while making a tasty and award-winning spirit, Finocchietto.

“Noxious weeds” are defined by the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board as non-native, highly destructive, invasive, competitive, and difficult to control or eliminate. That’s a tough challenge, but the distillery has selected fennel (foeniculum vulgare) to use as one of several key botanicals in its Double Gold Medal award winning spirit, Finocchietto. Local rules call for control of this non-native plant. In Snohomish County where the distillery is located, it is found along roadways and encroaching on fields and vacant lots where it grows undisturbed. Fennel “escapees” are a serious problem in California and are becoming a common sight in Washington State and pose a threat to local native grasslands. In neighboring King County, there are estimated to be over 1000 acres of fennel growing wild.

Finocchietto is historically a homemade Italian rustic spirit, featuring roadside and field fennel flowers or leaves steeped in Italian high proof spirits. It is an excellent accompaniment to many foods: lamb, pork and pasta among them, and serves as a palate cleanser between bites or courses of a meal. In Italy, it is considered a digestivo, a drink to settle the stomach during or after a meal. Research at the National Institutes of Health suggests that fennel’s various compounds may in fact contribute to this effect.

James Bay Distillers’ Finocchieto combines fennel with anise, almond and vanilla from an original Italian recipe for a light licorice note with added complexity from the vanilla and almond. Mixed with champagne or prosecco, Finocchietto is the base for a cocktail patterned after Ernest Hemingway’s favorite drink known as “Death in the Afternoon,” named for his book about bullfighting, not the effect it has on the consumer. The company’s Finocchietto has earned several awards including a Double Gold Medal from SIP Northwest in their Best of the Northwest competition.

“We love using local botanicals in our spirits,” said Ernest Troth, president of James Bay Distillers, “even more so if they are classified as an invasive noxious weed to be controlled. We hope people will enjoy our Finocchietto as a sipping spirit or as a base for a fun cocktail. We say that you can take a small sip, close your eyes, and imagine yourself along the coast of Italy.”

About James Bay Distillers

The distillery is located at the south end of Paine Field, in Everett, WA between the runways. The company distills and produces five whiskies, four gins, a neutral vodka (“1 of 9 best vodkas in the USA”) and their Finocchietto. Guests are welcome Tuesday-Thursday (12-5pm), Friday-Saturday (12-7pm) and Sundays (1-5pm). Finocchietto is available at the distillery, and ships nationwide for direct to consumer purchase (see link below). All spirits sales are 21+ only and subject to mandatory ID check at the distillery and at time of delivery if shipped to consumer.

About Washington State Noxious Weed Board

The board can be contacted in Olympia, WA at the Natural Resources Building, and by email at NoxiousWeeds (at) Agr.Wa (dot) Gov.

For More Information:

https://gacraftspirits.com/collections/james-bay-distillers