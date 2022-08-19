Jameson Distillery Arrives in NYC For First Time

Starting August 26, Jameson Irish Whiskey is giving Americans the chance to experience its award-winning Dublin Bow St. Distillery right here in the U.S. for the first time, taking over New York City’s iconic Hudson Yards for two weeks.

Transporting brand fans (21+) to the very place Jameson was first distilled in 1780, the interactive three-part experience explores the Irish whiskey’s legendary story, triple-distillation process and signature smooth taste.

In addition to the education experience, guests will be immersed in branded activities, a custom LED photo moment and so much more, all while listening to live music from some of NYC’s renowned buskers – a nod to the famous Irish tradition.

One of the immersive experiences offered will be Jameson Black Barrel, which will capture visitors’ attention and senses, allow folks to feel the heat of the char, smell its vanilla notes and taste its unique flavor profile within a larger-than-life barrel. Aged in twice-charred casts, this one-of-a-kind activation will include tales from those who help craft it, including Gerard Buckley – a fifth generation Midleton Cooper.

New York City can attend Jameson Distillery on Tour through September 7 at Hudson Yards for free – open daily from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (until 8 p.m. Fri/Sat).

For More Information:

https://www.jamesonwhiskey.com/en-us/jameson-distillery-on-tour/jameson-distillery-on-tour/