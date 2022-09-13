Jameson Irish Whiskey Launches New US Campaign: ‘Widen the Circle’

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Jameson introduced its biggest U.S. campaign in more than a decade, titled Widen the Circle. As a brand that believes in a world where there are no strangers, only friends you have yet to meet, the new campaign is an open invitation to seek out and embrace those spontaneous, serendipitous moments that spark new connections and cherished memories.

“Jameson has always understood the power of togetherness, especially those that are seemingly random or unexpected,” said Pam Forbus, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard North America. “Widen the Circle is a celebration of those powerful encounters that authentically bring new friends together and ultimately make the world feel like a smaller place.”

Widen the Circle builds upon the world’s number one Irish Whiskey’s 240-year legacy of craftmanship, collaboration and celebration of life’s everyday moments, both big and small. Anchoring the campaign is a :30 second TV spot starring Irish comedian, actor and writer Aisling Bea – the creator and star of BAFTA award-winning show ‘This Way Up’ and star of Netflix’s ‘Living with Yourself’ – whose witty tone raises a toast to those who embrace authentic, unexpected and often cheeky moments when people find their kindred spirits.

“As a comedian and performer, I always look to connect with my audience. It’s those small moments when you recognize a kindred spirit in the crowd that make for the most memorable sets,” said Aisling. “And when that unspoken bond happens over a Jameson Whiskey? Well, there’s nothing better in my opinion.”

Created by TBWA\Dublin, “Widen the Circle” is a 360-degree campaign, running on TV, online video, social and e-commerce. Jameson believes that life is better shared with friends, family and a glass of Jameson Irish Whiskey.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey



Jameson is the world’s most awarded* and bestselling Irish whiskey, ranked in the top 4 global whiskey brands and number 9 in spirits. Leading the Irish Whiskey category with a 67% market share and having experienced 30 years of consecutive growth up until 2019, Jameson reached unprecedented sales of 10 million cases in March 2022.

The Jameson portfolio is led by its core expression of Jameson Original, with dynamic growth being experienced with its Super Premium offering, Jameson Black Barrel. The range also includes ultra-premium offerings such as Jameson 18 Years, as well as some recently added flavored whiskeys, Jameson Orange and Jameson Cold Brew.

Triple distilled and twice as smooth, every bottle of Jameson is distilled and matured at the world renowned Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland.

* Based on the tasting results of the six most influential tasting competitions over the past 10 years (2011-2021), including The Irish Whiskey Masters, IWSC, ISC, Beverage Testing Institute, San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

For More Information:

