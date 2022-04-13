Jose Cuervo Enters the Cristalino Category With Tradicional Cristalino

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–Today, the world’s #1 tequila announced the launch of its first-ever Cristalino: Jose Cuervo Tradicional Cristalino. First released in Mexico, the new expression is now available nationwide in the U.S. Combining more than 225 years of trusted tequila expertise and craftsmanship with modern innovation, Cuervo’s entry into the Cristalino category is poised to bring this emerging tequila expression to the masses. As the original 100% agave tequila, Jose Cuervo Tradicional remains on the forefront of product innovation, releasing new expressions that deliver on quality and taste.

The rapidly growing Cristalino category offers tequilas that carry the complexity of an aged spirit, but with a smoothness and clarity that many tequila fans enjoy. Cristalino tequilas are currently the fastest growing tequila segment in the U.S., growing at four times the rate of the tequila category1. As the latest offering in the Tradicional portfolio, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Cristalino is a premium expression that delivers the balance of refreshing agave and familiar oak flavors of an aged tequila in each sip.

“Cristalinos are exciting because they offer an incredibly smooth, yet complex tasting experience that’s unlike any other tequila expression,” said Alex Coronado, Head of Production and Master Distiller for Jose Cuervo. “When creating a Cristalino for Jose Cuervo, we wanted to make sure the liquid stayed true to the original Cuervo family recipe, while offering an expression that’s on the cutting edge of what’s exciting in the tequila category. That’s why we created a Cristalino made with a unique blend of three tequila expressions: Tradicional Reposado, Tradicional Añejo, and Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo. The result is a tequila that offers incredible smoothness, all while maintaining a rich, layered taste due to the complex aging process.”

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Cristalino starts in the agave fields, where 100% Blue Weber agave plants are grown at the base of the Volcán de Tequila before being sent to La Rojeña, Latin America’s oldest active distillery. The piñas are then cooked in brick ovens, before being distilled in copper stills, following the original Cuervo family recipe from 1795. The aging process then results in a blend of three expressions: Reposado, which is matured in American oak barrels, Añejo, also matured in American oak, and Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo, aged in French oak and American oak barrels. Reposado is the dominant expression in the blend, giving the liquid a light and balanced herbal essence, with primary notes of cooked agave. After maturation,the tequila blendthen goes through a signature refinement process to selectively remove the amber color. That’s how Jose Cuervo Tradicional Cristalino maintains the aroma and taste of an aged tequila, but with a clear appearance.

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Cristalino has an unprecedented blend of character and brightness that’s flavorful and ideal for sipping on the rocks, but can also be added as a unique plus-up to any favorite tequila cocktail.

Nose: Led by sweet scents of cooked agave, caramel, and dried citrus fruits with light hints of toasted wood and herbal notes.

Palate: Forward notes include a refreshing, harmonized balance of cooked agave and light citrus notes, delivering a sweet, lasting flavor that’s herbal and silky. Secondary hints of hazelnut and toffee, as well as delicate notes of vanilla and pepper, emerge with each sip.

Finish: The finish is smooth and contains a lingering sweet taste because of the slow distillation process.

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Cristalino is bottled at 40% ABV and available now in the United States with an SRP of $34.99 per 750ml bottle.

About Jose Cuervo

Jose Cuervo is a Mexican family-owned brand since 1795 and the largest producer of tequila throughout Mexico and around the world. Utilizing craftsmanship handed down through 10 generations of the Cuervo family, the Jose Cuervo portfolio of tequilas includes Jose Cuervo Especial, the world’s best-selling tequila, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, the original 100% agave tequila, Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia, Jose Cuervo Golden Margarita, Authentic Jose Cuervo Margaritas, Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix and Playamar, a tequila-based hard seltzer.

For More Information:

https://cuervo.com/products/tradicional-cristalino/