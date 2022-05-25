KEEPR’s Launch Limited Edition Platinum Jubilee Gin

KEEPR’s honey-infused artisan spirits has created a limited-edition bottle to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee. Just 840 bottles – the number of months that the Queen has reigned – are available to UK retailers now.

The one-off 70cl bottle offers KEEPR’s signature, premium Classic London Dry Gin infused with 100 percent pure honey from apiaries in Windsor Great Park, creating a delicately sweet twist to a quintessentially British premium spirit.

The glass bottle is matt purple – representing Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne – and displays the official platinum and royal purple emblem for the Jubilee; a continuous platinum line revealing a stylised St Edward’s Crown and the number 70 on a round purple background to drive the association with royalty and signify a royal seal.

Stuart Fritz, Commercial Director at KEEPR’s, commented: “KEEPR’s Platinum Jubilee edition will be welcome fixture for retailers looking to cater for the occasion and consumers who are ready to make the most of the long weekend with friends. We expect British spirits and drinks to take on increased relevance and take pride of place at get togethers as the nation embraces the opportunity to celebrate.

“KEEPR’s is inextricably linked to the natural environment and British beekeeping; we’re incredibly proud of our British provenance. Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee reflects these values and so it felt right to create something truly special that will power UK retailers to get behind the sales opportunity while appealing to consumers seeking something reflective of the festivities and wanting mark this once-in-a-lifetime celebration.”

The bottle is the first new expression from KEEPR’s to carry the brand identity which launched in March 2022 to express the brand’s innate connection to British bee conservation, beekeeping, and provenance. The new-look range features a contemporary bee-themed bottle design which incorporates elements of the hexagonal honeycomb pattern, a unique bee-themed tapered shape reflecting the tail of a honeybee, and intricate bee imagery on the bottle stopper and label. Made from 50 per cent recycled glass, the bottle and liquid present accessible luxury appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.

About KEEPR’s

Championing British beekeeping is at the heart of KEEPR’s honey infused spirits – every spirit includes 100 per cent pure British honey sourced from hives across the UK. All the honey is fully traceable and regularly tested to ensure provenance.

The entire KEEPR’s range will benefit from an integrated marketing, PR and social media campaign in 2022 which will engage environmentally aware, on-trend drinkers with an eye on sustainability, who want to support local businesses and British brands.

KEEPR’s Limited Release Platinum Jubilee Gin infused with Windsor Great Park Honey (abv 42%) 70cl is available to UK retailers now.

For More Information:

https://britishhoney.co.uk/collections/gin/products/keeprs-platinum-jubilee-windsor-great-park-honey-infused-london-dry-gin-42-vol?variant=39596888358970