Kilinga Bacanora, An Agave Spirit From Sonora, Mexico, Launches In The U.S.

Sonora, Mexico — Mexican spirits brand, Kilinga, announces the U.S. launch of their award-winning Bacanora, an agave spirit native to the state of Sonora, Mexico. Bacanora has been enjoyed for over 300 years, but has not been shared beyond Mexico until now.

Kilinga is a boutique, family-owned Bacanora distiller and brand founded in 2018 by Rodrigo Bojorquez Bours in Álamos, Sonora, Mexico. Inspired by and named for his mother, Kilinga, La Señora Kilinga is the vibrant matriarch and heart of the family. The company’s first official bottling was in the fall of 2019 which was awarded at the San Francisco Spirits Competition. It is the first officially designated Bacanora by the Consejo Sonorense Regulador del Bacanora available in the United States, and the second brand in Mexico to have the authentic Bacanora designation.

“Kilinga speaks to the grandeur of the Sonoran desert,” says Kilinga Bacanora Founder Rodrigo Bojorquez Bours. “We wanted to create a smooth, bright Bacanora that evokes the beauty of the region to agave aficionados everywhere.”

Rodrigo is not only the founder of Kilinga but also its Maestro Bacanorero. He fell in love with his hometown spirit after having tried a refreshingly bright expression made by a local rancher–it wasn’t like any mezcal he had before, and not close to what tequila tastes like. It has its own unique history born in the mountainous northeast of Sonora over 300 years ago. It survived prohibition (it was illegal to distill Bacanora until 1992) and received its Denomination of Origin in 2000. This intrigued Rodrigo and he was enthralled with the idea of making a Bacanora of his own, one reflective of the desert blooms unique to the Sonoran terroir.

Kilinga harvests their agave at different stages of maturation which makes each of their Bacanoras one-of-a-kind. Every bottle of Kilinga is numbered and signed by Maestro Bacanorero Rodrigo. He has perfected the art of distilling and polishing Bacanora after years of R&D, education and hands-on experience, resulting in a flavor distinct to Kilinga. Made using native Agave Angustifolia Haw unique to Sonora, where the desert meets the sea and mountains, Kilinga Bacanora is infused with local terroir and aromas. Furthermore, Kilinga only uses agave cultivated on their own family-run farm for superior quality and authentic taste. With the family’s roots in agriculture, the brand carefully practices safe, sustainable and environmentally-friendly farming. They truly believe in working with nature, not against it.

Kilinga’s eye-catching packaging is another nod to the Sonoran desert. The packaging reflects the color palette seen in the region’s natural landscape with captivating blues, shades of greens, and pops of violet, red, pink, orange, and yellow. The label captures the untamed beauty, wildness and irrepressibility of the desert. It also celebrates the feminine in honor of La Señora Kilinga and the women in the family, who are so strong and inspiring.

The portfolio features four handcrafted, small batch Bacanora expressions, all double distilled for crystalline purity. Kilinga will launch with the Bacanora Silvestre and Bacanora Blanco expressions this Spring 2022 and will release aged expressions in the near future.

Bacanora Silvestre

Made with wild 7-8 year old Agave Angustifolia Haw, the young, green plants give Silvestre the lightness of a springtime bouquet. At 80 proof (40% ABV), it is clear with aromas of wildflowers, violets, and green agave. It is very floral and vibrant on the palate with herbal notes and a subtle violet finish in the aftertaste. SRP: $64.99

Bacanora Blanco

Handcrafted with capón of 10-12 year old mature Agave Angustifolia Haw, Blanco is imbued with the rich sweetness of an autumn campfire. Presented at 84 proof (42% ABV), it exudes deep aromas of caramel, toasted agave, soil, and wildflowers. It tastes of boldly toasted caramel and agave, flowers and minerals with a subtle, balanced finish. SRP: $54.99

Bacanora Reposado

Artfully aged in American White Oak barrels at 80 proof (40% ABV), Reposado is a unique experience for agave aficionados. This expression is an evolution of the Bacanora Silvestre, which allows the floral notes to harmonize with the oak. Evoking Sonoran wildflowers and fresh herbs with hints of vanilla and agave followed by a smooth, clean, woodsy finish that lingers.

Bacanora Añejo

This rare Bacanora is bold and complex having been aged in ex Baja red wine French Oak casks for a decadent depth of flavor. This expression is an evolution of the Bacanora Blanco allowing the deep caramel aromas to develop into a toasted caramel flavor profile. Bottled at 88 proof (44% ABV) it has a sweet, earthy nose with delightful hints of dark chocolate, tobacco, vanilla, and charred sugar flavors present.

La Señora Kilinga enjoys her Bacanora served up, slightly chilled, and accompanied by a slice of orange dusted with cinnamon. Maestro Bacanorero Rodrigo Bojorquez enjoys his served neat with a kumquat.

Kilinga Bacanora can be found at select restaurants, bars and liquor stores in California, Colorado, New York, and New Jersey with online retail to come. The company plans to expand distribution to major markets in TX, IL, TN, MD, DC, SC, GA, and FL through the rest of 2022.

For More Information:

https://kilingabacanora.com/kilinga-en/