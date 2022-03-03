Kinky Beverages Launches Pre-Mixed Cocktails In Signature Drink Flavors

Mendota Heights, Minn. – Kinky Beverages, best known for its popular fruit fusion vodka-based Kinky Liqueur (ranked top 10 in the U.S.*) and ready-to-drink single serve Kinky Cocktails, announces the official launch of their ready-to-serve 1.75L Kinky Pre-Mixed Cocktails. This brand-new line brings Kinky’s signature drinks of Aloha Breeze, Patio Punch and Margarita to life – pre-mixed and ready to pour. Just add ice!

“The Aloha Breeze, Patio Punch and Margarita perfectly capture the vibrant spontaneity and unapologetic unique flavor experiences that Kinky Beverages has offered consumers for over a decade,” said Kathy Reilly, VP Marketing and Innovation at Prestige Beverage Group. “Our full Kinky Beverages lineup, including the new Pre-Mixed Cocktails, provides consumers with convenient and flavorful low-abv drink options that allow them to create their experiences based on where and how they want to enjoy their drinks.”

After a successful test launch in select markets late last year, Kinky Beverages is bringing its vibrant Pre-Mixed Cocktails made with real vodka and tequila to shelves nationwide starting with three new flavors to spark good times:

Kinky Aloha Breeze, the signature drink for Kinky’s Aloha Liqueur – boasting delicious flavors of cranberry, pineapple, coconut and lime with super premium vodka distilled 5 times.

Kinky Patio Punch, the signature drink for Kinky’s Blue Liqueur – a cool blue fusion of refreshing flavors of wild berries, peach, mango and lemonade with super premium vodka distilled 5 times.

Kinky Margarita, a signature drink all its own – bursting with lime flavor and a perfect balance of sour and sweet with premium tequila. Pro Tip: Add a splash of Kinky Liqueur for a flavor fusion unique only to Kinky.

“The Kinky Beverages brand is about celebrating a vibrant and supportive community of friends who love to have fun and enjoy life with their favorite people,” adds Kelly Tomek, Kinky Beverages Brand Manager. “Our new Pre-Mixed Cocktails allow consumers to spend less time mixing drinks and more time connecting with each other.”

Kinky Pre-Mixed Cocktails are now available in 1.75L bottles with an ABV of 9.95% for a suggested retail price of $19.99. Join in on the fun by following @kinkybeverages on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe. Prestige’s portfolio of 70-plus brands includes Windsor Canadian, Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Joia Spirit and INDOGGO Gin. From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends. For more information about Prestige and its innovative brands, please visit prestigebevgroup.com.

For More Information:

https://kinkybeverages.com/pre-mixed/