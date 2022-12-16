KO Distilling Continues Market Expansion; Aligns With Distributors In Michigan, Missouri And Minnesota

Manassas, Va. – KO Distilling, a craft distiller based in Manassas, Virginia, has continued to expand through the Independent Distributor Network (IDN) and today has announced partnerships with Distributors in Michigan, Missouri and Minnesota.

Earlier this year, KO Distilling announced that it had aligned with Independent Distributor Network (IDN) to facilitate expansion outside of its original footprint of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia. Initial expansion, announced this summer, brought KO’s award-winning spirits to Massachusetts (Ruby Wines) and Connecticut (Slocum & Sons). KO ends the year by expanding into Michigan (Imperial Beverage), Minnesota (Vinocopia Inc.) and Missouri (Grey Eagle).

“In crafting our portfolio of artisan spirits for the past seven years, we’ve been proudly sharing the best of Virginia with whiskey and gin lovers in the region,” said Bill Karlson, Co-Founder and CEO. “Thanks to the talented IDN team, we are seeing that that the recognized high quality of KO Distilling spirits is finding new fans in new markets. This is an exciting new chapter in our growth.”

“IDN is revolutionizing the way wine and spirits are distributed in the United States,” said Mark Harmann, National Sales Director. “Our hyper-local approach creates more opportunities to bring the best small batch and craft brands like those of KO Distilling to new markets, new buyers and new consumers.”

KO Distilling will be offering several of its most decorated expressions in the new markets:

KO Distiller’s Reserve Bottled-in-Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

4-Year-Old; 100 Proof

Distilled by KO Distilling in one distilling season

Hand crafted from Virginia-grown grains (70% corn, 20% wheat, and 10% malted barley)

SRP: $69.99 (750mL)

Double Gold Medal 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

94 points, 2021 Ultimate Spirits Challenge

KO Distiller’s Reserve Bottled-in-Bond Straight Rye Whiskey

4 years old; 50% ABV

Distilled by KO Distilling in one distilling season

Hand crafted from 100% Virginia Rye

SRP: $74.99 (750mL)

Double Gold Medal, 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

92 points, 2022 Ultimate Spirits Challenge

Bare Knuckle High Rye Bourbon

6 years old

75% Corn, 21% Rye, 4% Malted Barley

Distilled in Indiana, aged in Virginia

Single Barrel (45% ABV) SRP: $59.99 (750mL)

Cask Strength (~63% ABV) SRP: $72.99 (750mL)

Gold Medal, 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (Cask Strength)

96 points, 2022 Ultimate Spirits Challenge (Cask Strength)

Bare Knuckle Straight Rye Whiskey

4 years old

Hand crafted from 100% Virginia rye

Cask Strength (60% ABV)

SRP: $65.99

Double Gold Medal, 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

92 points, 2019 Ultimate Spirits Challenge

“As we expand outside of the Mid-Atlantic, we will not only have an increased footprint, we also are reserving inventory for future 8-year, 10-year, or older offerings,” said Karlson. “It has been 402 years since the first American Whiskey was crafted right here in Virginia. At KO, we are honored to help keep that tradition going.”

About Independent Distributor Network

IDN was established in late 2019 with the goal of overcoming industry consolidation by offering a new model for wine and spirits distribution. IDN provides a sales, marketing, and distribution solution for mid-to-large scale wineries and distilleries seeking a fair and equitable opportunity for national sales and distribution services, through a combination of brand building, local market expertise, and proven growth strategies. For more information, visit www.idndist.com.

About KO Distilling

Founded by long-time friends and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy classmates Bill Karlson, “K,” and John O’Mara, “O,” KO Distilling is a craft producer of clear unaged spirits, including three gins and a white whiskey, and aged small-batch whiskeys. Produced in Manassas, Virginia, at a state-of-the-art distillery, KO spirits are currently available online, at retail outlets in Virginia, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Minnesota, as well as at VA package stores for the U.S. Coast Guard.

