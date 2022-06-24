Kové Opens Miramar Tasting Room

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Kové, an alternative craft beverage brand, announced the grand opening of its new tasting room in Miramar, California accompanied by the specialty release of a limited collaboration flavor, Dragon Fruit Margarita, created in partnership with Pitaya Foods. Kové launched the world’s first hard Yerba Mate beverage and will officially open its new tasting room on Saturday, June 25. Brewed sustainably in San Diego, each unique flavor contains high-quality ingredients with transparent and ethical sourcing.

Following the success of its flagship Barrio Logan tasting room, Kové’s Miramar location brings a modern and eclectic visual experience to life that integrates the brand’s botanical elements into a physical space designed by Kové’s Creative Director and mixed media artist, Christine Flannigan. The 1600-square-foot space is adorned by Flannigan’s hand-woven rugs and a gallery of specialty curated artwork as a visual representation of Kové’s mission to celebrate the art of living. Designed to seamlessly transition from day to night, guests can expect Kové’s second location to be as thought provoking and unique as the beverages being made behind the scenes.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting and expanding within the Southern California community with our new Miramar tasting room,” said Alex Montelbano, co-founder and CEO of Kové. “Our values and goals as an alternative craft beverage brand come to life in this space, bringing together the curious and creative people of the world to celebrate the art of living. We’re excited for our guests to enjoy everything the tasting room has to offer.”

In conjunction with the opening of the Miramar location, Kové will also debut its new flavor, Dragon Fruit Margarita, developed in collaboration with fellow San Diego-based brand, Pitaya Foods. With coinciding missions emphasizing the importance of ethical sourcing and sustainability, the like-minded brands teamed up to create a flavor that truly embodies southern California summer, with fresh tropical dragon fruit, crisp tangy lime and a hint of pineapple.

Kové’s Dragon Fruit Margarita offers a “better-for-you” buzz as a beverage that is vegan, gluten-free and made with organic ingredients. The new flavor will be available for purchase in four packs of 12-ounce cans and on tap at both Kové tasting rooms in San Diego.

“Throughout my time in the craft beverage industry, I have been eager to work with Pitaya Foods. The brand’s sustainable farming, fair working conditions and organic sourcing practices have made it a leader in San Diego and the perfect partner for our new Dragon Fruit Margarita flavor,” said Josh Makler, co-founder and world-famous brewer at Kové. “The launch of this new flavor accompanied by the opening of our Miramar Tasting Room is a testament to our team’s commitment to creating a sophisticated and elevated drinking experience for all guests.”

“We’re excited to be partnering up with a local San Diego brand that shares the same ethical ingredient sourcing values,” said Chuck Casano, founder and CEO of Pitaya Foods. “Our collaboration will help educate our customers on the positive impacts we make in the local and international communities we source from.”

In addition to the new Dragon Fruit Margarita flavor, the tasting room will feature 14 taps with Kové’s core flavors, including Passion Berry, Mojito and Grapefruit Spritz, as well as rotating brewer’s batches and seasonal offerings.

Kové’s Miramar tasting room is located at 9030 Kenamar Drive Suite 309, San Diego, CA 92121. Hours are Monday and Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kové is available for purchase at select bars, restaurants and liquor stores across California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and Oregon with an SRP of $9.99.

About Kové

Launched in 2021, Kové is an alternative craft beverage company best known for creating the world’s first line of boozy Yerba Mate beverages. Sustainably brewed in San Diego, California, Kové is made with high-quality, organic ingredients. With a mission to create transparent and ethically sourced beverages, Kové also donates a portion of sales to support environmental nonprofit organizations through an ongoing partnership with 1% for the Planet. Kové has San Diego tasting rooms in Barrio Logan and Miramar and can also be purchased at retailers across California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and Oregon.

About Pitaya Foods

The farmers and producers are the heart and soul of Pitaya Foods, with first-hand relationships allowing the brand to help support local communities through sustainable farming practices, fair working conditions, organic certification and more. Pitaya Foods’ super-fruits are on a mission to improve communities, people’s health and the planet.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkkove.com/