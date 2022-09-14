LA Vodka Launches in California

LA Vodka, America’s Luxury Vodka launches in California. Founded in Los Angeles, the epicenter of American entertainment, culture and fashion, LA Vodka is a representation of Los Angeles and the glamorous lifestyle America offers.

“The development phase for this concept took 3 years. We knew we had only one shot to bring the best vodka to market. Combining the liquid with our unique distillation process, along with the branding and design aesthetic of the bottle, we could not have been more pleased with the results. LA Vodka isn’t just another spirit, it’s a lifestyle.” Says Co-Founder/C.E.O Yasar Chaudhary.

LA Vodka is distilled from 100% Winter Wheat in small batches by one of California’s most experienced master distillers. The brand uses a custom copper pot still imported from Bordeaux, France, unique to the United States, with a double distillation process and then minimally carbon filtered. This process preserves the soft, sweet characteristics allowing you to taste the purest expressions of Winter Wheat.

Los Angeles is often referred to as the “City of Angels” and the distinctive wings are a tribute to that. The wings are a reference to the roots and inspiration of what LA Voka represents as a brand and its reflection of the luxurious and free lifestyle of Los Angeles.

LA Vodka recognizes the direct-to consumer category. Focusing heavily on the online sales, LA Vodka has also put a massive initiative on the on/off premise segment of the business. LA Vodka is starting out with 250 sales reps in the Southern California region.

For More Information:

https://lavodka.com