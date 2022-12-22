Lalique and The Glenturret Launch ‘The Prowess’ in Limited-Edition Lalique Crystal

CRIEFF— The Glenturret, Scotland’s Oldest Working Distillery, has revealed the latest release in the Trinity Series in Lalique – a limited-edition single malt series in collaboration with Lalique, one of the crown jewels of the French crystal industry. The Glenturret Prowess is the second in The Glenturret by Lalique series and features 320 bottles, each presented in a beautiful crystal decanter designed by Marc Larminaux, Artistic & Creative Director at Lalique. The piece is inspired by the many skilled hands that create the whisky at every step of its journey to bottling. It celebrates the craft, commitment and patience required to create a whisky of such depth and richness of spirit.

These many characters are also reflected in the taste profile: wood spices, aromatics and oranges provide the background, and a thread of soft liquorice runs throughout. Raisins, chocolate and hints of crème brûlée are added with ginger, rich fruit, vanilla and notes of clean oak delivering the finale. Created by Master Blender Bob Dalgarno, the whisky is drawn from two casks – one filled in 1987 and one filled in 1988, both bottled in December 2022 at 33 years old. As Bob describes it, “Many hands touch the life of a whisky, each with a skill honed over time – true craftspeople, adding a chapter to the story as it passes them. From the coopers who build the casks, the farmers who grow and harvest the barley, the distillery team who mash, distil and fill the new make spirit to cask, the warehousemen who keep watch over the maturation and the whisky maker who selects and decides on the destination of the spirit. This release is a celebration of these individuals who contribute to the process, a trophy in their honour.”

Marc Larminaux designed the eye-catching crystal decanter and explains that “I took inspiration from the emotive iconography of trophies which celebrate Success and Prowess in a given field of pursuit. This elegant and distinguished decanter represents the skills of our Lalique artisan crystal makers and the craftsmanship of the whisky-making team at Scotland’s Oldest Working Distillery.”

Tasting notes

WOOD SPICES, AROMATICS and ORANGES provide the background, a thread of soft LIQUORICE runs throughout; RAISINS, CHOCOLATE and hints of CRÈME BRULEE add to the narrative. GINGER, RICH FRUIT, VANILLA and notes of clean OAK deliver the finale.

43.9% ABV, natural in colour and non-chill filtered.

About The Glenturret

Crafted at Scotland’s Oldest Working Distillery since 1763 entirely by hand in exclusive small batches, The Glenturret has won numerous awards for its whiskies since the brand’s re-launch in September 2020. The Glenturret’s provenance, prowess and passion create moments to treasure in spirit and glass. Located in the ‘Hosh’, Crieff, in the enchanting Perthshire countryside, The Glenturret offers daily distillery tours, whisky tastings as well as exclusive gastronomic experiences at its newly opened The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant.

About Lalique

Founded in 1888 by renowned and avant-garde artist René Lalique, Lalique is one of the crown jewels of France’s crystal glass houses. Lalique is a symbol of unique know-how and craftsmanship, a lifestyle luxury brand with an immediately recognizable style.

Lalique enriches our everyday lives, bringing artistic style to singular creations in six areas: decorative items, interior design, perfumes, jewellery, works of art and hospitality.

The brand enters into exclusive collaborations with talented artists, designers and other luxury brands, to create stunning objects and collections based on both partners’ know-how and expertise. Since 1922, all pieces are handcrafted in the house’s sole manufacturing site, located in the Alsace region in France.

For More Information:

https://www.theglenturret.com/whisky/by-lalique/trinity-prowess