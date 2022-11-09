Lambay Whiskey Launches Lambay Single Malt Castle Prestige Edition 20 Years Old

The story of Lambay Whiskey centres around two great families, Baring & Camus, as well as one mysterious and alluring island. The House of Camus, true to its calling as the world’s leading family owned Cognac producer, reveres the terroir that is home to its exquisite Cognacs and holds firmly its commitment to crafting the best Cognac in the world. Sharing similar values and the rich heritage of the emblematic Baring family, stewards of Lambay Island, both great houses are committed to creating best-in-class Irish whiskey with a Cognac cask finish. One of dynasty and divilment, rarity and refinement, a pure taste of the extraordinary.

In honour of this great legacy, Lambay Whiskey is delighted to present Lambay Single Malt Castle Prestige Edition 20 Years Old. Now, you have the opportunity to own a limited edition (only 8,000 bottles) first- release single malt whiskey that is described to be the quintessential expression of the Lambay Whiskey brand.

“With the prestige of five generations of the world’s finest French Cognac blending and maturation expertise, along with the impact of a unique maritime finish on our whiskey, our goal was to truly craft a single malt that has the spirit of Lambay to its core.” Said Managing Director, Jean-David Costerg.

A luxurious triple distilled 20-year-old Lambay Single Malt Irish Whiskey. This superior aged distillate has been delicately sourced from a leading Irish distillery and carefully aged in bourbon barrels for 18 years, before being finished for a further 2 years in Cognac casks that have been exposed to the sea air under the watchful eye of Lambay’s Master Blender, Yonael Bernard.

“Ensuring each cask receives the maximum benefit of the Island’s unique micro-climate of sea aerosols and pollens. This single malt is uniquely crafted to deliver on balance and aromatic intensity along with a depth of complexity and smooth taste, presenting a truly unique taste journey” Says Bernard.

Why a cognac cask finish?

Cognac is one of the richest French Eaux de vie and the Camus French oak casks that Lambay Whiskey matures in are renowned for their quality and taste. The combination of both contributes to a very elegant, rich, fruity, woody, exotic taste and with a hint of spice.

“Combined with our process, absorbing the finest elements of our pure maritime climate, and careful as not to over-saturate this fragile liquid with too much saltiness from the sea air, the art of our maturation ensures that the cask does not overpower the spirit but rather gently enhance it, acquiring a finesse in the final balance and taste.” explains Bernard.

Expect flavours of apricot, cinnamon, pear, and vanilla on your journey through the 20-Year Old Castle Prestige Edition. Lambay Irish Whiskey has crafted every aspect of the Castle Prestige Edition to reflect the unique, surprising, and complex spirit of where the whiskey is matured.

Lambay Island is a one-of-a-kind, romantic private island paradise. Complete with a beautiful restored 15th century Castle and grounds designed by the famous Edwin Lutyens and located just three miles from the coast of Dublin. A sanctuary to unique and flourishing wildlife such as a troupe of wallabies as well as puffins sea birds and grey seals, Lambay island exudes the spirit of exploration, divilment, and rarity that has been poured into every drop of Lambay Whiskey.

The idyllic island also hosts Lambay Irish Whiskey’s bonded warehouse, The Sea Cask Room. This allows the whiskey to undergo its unique maritime maturation process, giving the perfectly placed French oak casks the opportunity to absorb the rich micro climate of the maritime winds and sea pollens on Lambay. Water from the Islands own spring, Trinity Well is also used in the final flourish of the whiskey truly marking the unique flavour profile of Lambay Irish Whiskey.

Where Whiskey Meets Art

Lambay Irish Whiskey Company is crossing the traditional whiskey divide by collaborating with a local Dublin artist, David Norton for the launch of this new Single Malt 20YO. The challenge was to captivate in his unique way, the essence of Lambay. David, whose passion to unveil the beauty of the natural world has led him to reveal in his work the patterns, shapes, and forms that would ordinarily be hidden from the human eye through the use of macro photography. David took a cross- section of some of the indigenous volcanic Lambay porphyry rock, known in history as the stone of fertility by Byzantine emperors, and unlocked its secret beauty hidden inside. Revealing stunningly colorful visuals with complex crystalline formations, David has captured a slice less than 5mm long to “Unearth” what lies within. Highly exclusive and a world first in terms of viewing this Lambay porphyry rock using macro photography, a new and exciting world of shape, form, and colour has been unveiled.

This curated image has been produced to a limit of 10 exclusive and unique prints that will be sold by auction, each signed, certified, and numbered by the artist.

“Lambay Unearthed has an organic connection to our brand story, as we usually reference our micro-climate on Lambay, our cognac casks, and volcanic spring water in the finish of our whiskey, we never realised how stunning the island would look from within, a fascinating world’s first! ” commented Senior Brand Manager Sabine Sheehan.

This art collaboration will be used across the brand’s core comms for this new product release both above the line and as a digital- first campaign called Unlocking the Untold.

Always innovating and exploring, Lambay Whiskey, are dedicated to its community and seek to drive loyalty using immersive and intriguing digital storytelling tools that “unlock” only when a QR code is scanned and printed on the label of the new Lambay Whiskey Single Malt 20YO bottle.

This allows Lambay Whiskey collectors the most unprecedented access into the inner workings of the Lambay Whiskey process, the island, and all its colourful history. Those who choose are chosen to taste the secrets of the sea, air, land, and castle and with this online journey, you are awarded a digital key to unlock secret stories never told.

Every aspect of this premium-designed bottle and gift box exudes a quintessential luxury feel of Lambay. From the puffin- inspired crafted side locks to the secret codes within the beautiful packaging were designed and inspired by the actual blueprints of the romantic castle first created by Edwin Lutyens on Lambay. This whiskey allows you to unlock the story of Lambay while unlocking your very own piece of Lambay history.

The Lambay Whiskey Single Malt Castle Prestige Edition 20 Years Old is set for sale throughout the EU, US, and Asia and is limited to 8,000 bottles and available @ shop.lambaywhiskey.com.

Tasting notes:

Nose: Warm vanilla, smooth oak, mature plums, green apples, hints of Iodine, and lingering rancio. Aromatic yet gentle and pleasant, the maritime influence of salt and iodine is present, with rich vanilla, rancio, and a hint of spice and green fruits.

Taste: Exotic spices such as Saffron, Ginger, and pepper, with sweet pastry- like notes of almond, honey, and nuts (walnuts). A whiskey that reflects our true maritime influence, iodine, and salt with a smooth and pleasant full mouthfeel. Plum & Apple fruit is well balanced with this cognac-cask finish, lingering spice notes of ginger create a long finish of green fruits & spice.

Finish:

Explosive long-lasting rancio fruit balanced with salt, pepper, and an elegant smooth lingering long finish.

Long-lasting sweetness with a good balance of oak and salt, a lingering mouthfeel yet elegant in the finish with hints of honey and ginger.

Recommended Serve: A whiskey such as this with its full lingering mouthfeel, salinity, and smooth rich fruits, has its own complexity and would not require strong flavours to accompany it. Best enjoyed as a digestif served with lightly whipped Crème Brulé or simply served neat with a drop of water on the side.

About Lambay Irish Whiskey Company

Lambay Irish Whiskey Designated Activity Company was established 8th of February 2017 in Dublin, Ireland, and is a separate business unit that belongs to the Camus Group. Headed by Managing Director, Jean-David Costerg, the company is also a member of Drinks Ireland and the Irish Whiskey Association. LIWC is an independent whiskey company where all whiskeys have a distinctive finishing and blending style using Camus cognac casks.

For More Information:

https://unlocktheuntold.lambaywhiskey.com/