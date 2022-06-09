Laphroaig Announces Its 2022 Càirdeas Edition Warehouse 1

Beam Suntory’s Laphroaig is excited to announce the much-anticipated annual release of its Laphroaig Càirdeas edition, Laphroaig Càirdeas 2022 Warehouse 1, to celebrate Friends of Laphroaig.

Warehouse 1 has been exclusively matured in first-fill Maker’s Mark bourbon casks and aged in Laphroaig’s landmark warehouse, resulting in the iconic notes of peat, smoke and salt. Each cask reflects the unique maritime character of Warehouse 1, which has stood for almost 200 years – the impact of its four-story structure and exposure to the sea are reflected in the strength of this bottling.

The smokey notes are coupled with the sweetness of Manuka honey, toffee, and the herbal taste of liquorice, white pepper and oak spices. The golden liquid stands out with its floral aftertaste, whilst the strong scent of vanilla cake, fudge and heather honey remain present on the nose.

The release of this limited-edition bottling from the Laphroaig Càirdeas series was developed by John Campbell with newly appointed Laphroaig Distillery Manager, Barry MacAffer now taking the reins. Càirdeas, meaning friendship, represents the Friends of Laphroaig, which has brought together Laphroaig’s most devoted fans and followers since 1994. Every year, the unique release rewards the loyalty of this community.

Laphroaig Distillery Manager, Barry MacAffer, has said: “I am thrilled to announce the launch of our 2022 Càirdeas edition, named after the iconic Warehouse 1, answering the call from Friends of Laphroaig to make a Càirdeas release that reflects a classic Laphroaig. This limited-edition bottling has been created not only for the community, but by them. Warehouse 1 will also be launched in time to celebrate Laphroaig Day at Fèis Ìle Festival 2022, which returns as a non-virtual event for the first time since 2019. We are all very excited to see both familiar and new faces at Fèis Ìle Festival once more.”

Tasting Notes

Cask details: Exclusively matured in first-fill Maker’s Mark bourbon casks in our iconic Warehouse 1.

Nose: Peaty, sweet and nutty with notes of peat smoke, medicinal bandages, Germolene, iodine and antiseptic cream, but also strong vanilla cake, fudge, heather honey and golden syrup, walnuts, nutmeg with a touch of floral fragrance.

Taste: Strong peat reek, tar and powerful ashy notes but also sweetness of Manuka honey, burnt toffee, liquorice, oak spices and tannins, white pepper, dried herbs and dried flowers.

Finish: The finish is peaty and carbolic with herbal and spicy notes leading to a floral aftertaste.

$100.00 | 52.2% Abv | 700ml

For More Information:

https://www.laphroaig.com/gb/cairdeas-2022-uk