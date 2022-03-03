Laphroaig Single Malt Whisky Appoints New Distillery Manager Barry MacAffer

ISLAY, SCOTLAND — Laphroaig Single Malt announces the appointment of its new Distillery Manager, Barry MacAffer. After a career at the distillery that’s spanned a decade, MacAffer will move into his new role immediately after most recently serving as Acting Distillery Manager.

Since joining the distillery, MacAffer has been named a ‘true guardian’ of Laphroaig, as he previously honed his skills within the operation and production side of the whisky making process. He joined the distillery team in 2011, initially taking up a role covering the malt floors and the warehousing of the distillery, before becoming Assistant Manager in 2016 and then Acting Distillery Manager in late 2021. He worked closely with former Distillery Manager John Campbell, who worked at the distillery for over 25 years until late 2021.

Over his tenure at the distillery, he has been an integral part of the Laphroaig family. MacAffer consistently works to develop and improve the standards and systems within the distillery. He also ensures the highest quality production of Laphroaig. Most importantly, MacAffer is dedicated to supporting his team, as he believes in creating an inclusive environment in which all Laphroaig employees can contribute and thrive.

Laphroaig’s whisky-making tradition has been passed down by distillery managers since its beginnings in 1815. Laphroaig’s own trailblazers and past distillery managers, Ian Hunter, Bessie Williamson and John Campbell, have each left their special mark on Laphroaig to make it the beloved whisky it is today. Laphroaig is excited to welcome MacAffer to this distinguished line, as he holds a strong connection to the distillery and its former distillery managers, having spent his childhood years on Islay.

Francois Bazini, Managing Director, House of Scotch, Gin & Irish Brands, Beam Suntory, has said “Barry MacAffer was the stand-out candidate to become Laphroaig’s Distillery Manager and is uniquely suited to carry forward the legacy of Laphroaig and continue to build the future for our skilled and passionate distillery team. An Islay native, Barry has worked at the distillery for over a decade and spent the last five years working closely with his predecessor giving him a deep knowledge of our history, operations, partners and local community. We’re proud to have an Ileach in charge and are confident in the future of our iconic whisky.”

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit drinksmart.com.

For More Information:

https://www.beamsuntory.com/