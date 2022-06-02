Las Californias Gin Transcends Borders With Inspiration From U.S. and Mexico

ALTA AND BAJA, Calif.— To explore the spirit of Las Californias Gin is to look beyond borders and question traditional boundaries. A range of distinctive dual-origin gins, Las Californias adopts its name from the region spanning Alta and Baja, modern day California and coastal Mexico, a sun-drenched swath of land that has long shared an unconstrained flow of cultural and biological diversity.

Crafted from both indigenous botanicals as well as plants brought to the land by a constant flow of cultural migration, Las Californias creates an innovative approach to distilling a centuries old spirit by demonstrating what is possible when the flavor, cultures, and spirit of two countries converge. Stretching from the snowy mountains of Sierra Nevada to the tip of Baja California, Las Californias encompasses numerous microclimates and cultures where countless species and communities thrive.

Las Californias will pay homage to this region with two distinct launch expressions – Nativo and Cítrico.

The base of both variants is the unique Juniperus californica, a species that has existed for millions of years and that was chosen from a variety of juniper species given its soft, sweet, piney profile and its hyperlocal origin – only growing in a very small area between Hollywood and the Ojos Negro Valley. From there, each expression takes you on a journey through the terroir of its namesake region.

Las Californias Nativo tells the borderless story of Las Californias through indigenous botanicals that have thrived in the wild for millions of years, long before the first humans arrived to these territories. Pacific kelp brings the drinker to the ocean, with salt and minerality, while Californian Artemisia transports us to the forest with deep herbaceousness, and Damiana, an expert at surviving the harsh climates of the region’s deserts, imparts sweet, woody flavors. Nativo is bottled at 42% ABV and sold for an SRP of $32.99.

Las Californias Cítrico tells the borderless stories of the cultures that have brought new botanicals and traditions to the Las Californias region over hundreds of years of migration to this land of open opportunity. The result is a bright, citrusy, approachable profile thanks to botanicals like lemongrass, figs, and almonds – all widely grown in modern Las Californias though their origins range from Asia to Armenia and The Middle East. Cítrico is bottled at 40% ABV and sold for an SRP of $32.99.

Slightly golden in hue with grapefruit and honey on the nose, Cítrico balances notes of lemon, grapefruit, and pomelo with herbal hints of the forest and a subtle wisp of ocean salinity. Nativo’s earthier profile leads with notes of caramel and tobacco on the nose and lands with bold herbal notes, sweet honey and minerality on the palate.

Enjoy Las Californias Nativo in a California Negroni, a blend of Las Californias Nativo, Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro and Cocchi Rosa or a bright and fresh Baja Tonic, a take on the classic G&T that mixes the spirit with tonic and hops marmalade. Las Californias Cítrico works well in a fizzy (and easy) Pomelo Highball, a blend of Las Californias Cítrico and Grapefruit LaCroix, or the California Love, a mix of Las Californias Cítrico, kombucha, honey water, and lemon juice for the more health-conscious drinker.

“Our goal with Las Californias is to demonstrate that our lives are richer when we transcend artificial borders. That comes to life in our overall ethos, but also down to the botanicals we select and how they represent our land, and how we rethink centuries old traditions in the gin category,” adds Iván Saldaña, Master Distiller and creator of beloved brands such as Abasolo Ancestral Corn Whisky, Montelobos Mezcal, and Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur. “We were inspired by the greater possibilities we uncovered during our creative process: open ideas, cultures coming together, paying homage to histories that transcend today’s manmade boundaries. We hope we captured at least part of these inspirations in Las Californias.”

About Las Californias

Developed by the award-winning Casa Lumbre Innovation Team led by Master Distiller Iván Saldaña, Las Californias is a range of dual origin, premium citrus and evergreen gins that demonstrates that our lives are richer and fuller when we transcend artificial barriers. Las Californias Gin is distilled from a range of botanicals from Mexico and the United States, two territories that once comprised the Las Californias region, to demonstrate how the flavor and spirit of two countries and many cultures exist harmoniously.

About Casa Lumbre

Born and based in Mexico, Casa Lumbre is a global spirits company that develops, produces, and incubates premium, award-winning spirits. Originally known for Mezcals, Liqueurs and Tequilas, Casa Lumbre continues to tap into its global values and perspective to expand beyond Mexican distillates.

