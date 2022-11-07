Latitude Beverage Expands Spirits Portfolio, Expecting to Reach $10 Million in Annual Spirits Revenue

BOSTON, Mass.— Latitude Beverage, the company behind leading wine brand 90+ Cellars, continues to build its spirits portfolio and expects to end the year with 50% year-over-year growth and spirits sales reaching $10 million. The company’s spirits brands, including the award-winning Wheel Horse Whiskey, Steel 43 Vodka, Tequila Zarpado and Copper & Cask offer drinkers high-quality options at everyday prices.

Kevin Mehra founded Latitude Beverage in 2007 with a goal of making high-end wine more accessible – sourcing from highly-rated wineries, bottling under Latitude’s own labels, and selling to consumers at a better price. This unique business model became the foundation for 90+ Cellars. Over the past 3 years, the company has taken key learnings from wine and expanded the model to spirits, offering high quality spirits at great prices.

“We started 90+ Cellars in the middle of the 2008/2009 recession. During that time, business thrived as consumers discovered our brand and realized they could have high quality wine at a great price, something that continues to this day,” said Kevin Mehra, Founder and President of Latitude Beverage. “When we entered the spirits category, we knew we could apply many of the same principles and offer drinkers great options. Given today’s economic climate, Latitude Beverage’s spirits portfolio is poised for even more accelerated growth.”

While many of the product launches in today’s spirits market are focused on luxury offerings, Latitude Beverage is committed to the premium and super premium categories and offering value there. Drinkers are taking note as Latitude Beverage spirits products continue to win awards, secure excellent ratings and expand into new markets. Wheel Horse Bourbon was acknowledged by WhiskyAdvocate with a 94-point rating and included as one of their Top 20 Whiskies of 2021. At around $30 retail, Wheel Horse was the most affordable bottle on the entire Top 20 list. Latitude’s Tequila brand, Zarpado, is produced in partnership with a family-owned distillery that slow-cooks their agave and produces in small batches. At around $25 retail for Tequila Zarpado Blanco, the product’s quality and value stands out amongst a field of large-production brands.

Latitude Beverage spirits products are distributed in 32 states currently with around one-third of those states new in 2022, representing significant distribution expansion with more room to grow. Latitude Beverage spirits brands have also recently undergone rebranding and package redesign to make them even more competitive on shelf.

Latitude Beverage is an independent company, and AAPI-Owned.

Latitude Beverage is the innovative, Boston-based company behind a portfolio of national wine and spirits brands, including 90+ Cellars, Iron Side, Mija Sangria, Magic Door, Steel 43, Tequila Zarpado, and Wheel Horse Whiskey. The company was founded in 2007 by Kevin Mehra who saw an opportunity to make high-end wine more accessible by purchasing oversupply from highly rated wineries across the globe, bottling the wine under his own labels, and selling it to consumers at a lower price. This unique business model, based on the centuries-old function of the négociant, became the foundation for 90+ Cellars. The company is now recognized as one of the fastest-growing wine companies in America (IMPACT Hot Brand 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020).

http://www.latitudebeverage.com