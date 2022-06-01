Laws Whiskey House Announces Fourth Release of Bottled in Bond Centennial Straight Wheat Whiskey

DENVER, Colo.— Laws Whiskey House, the award-winning grain-to-glass distillery in Denver, announces the fourth release of their Bottled in Bond Centennial Straight Wheat Whiskey, available in key markets starting June 1.

This release meets two of the highest standards of American whiskey, Straight and Bottled in Bond. To qualify as a Straight Wheat whiskey, the spirit must be aged in a charred new oak container for two years or more and must be made from no less than 51% wheat. To qualify as a Bottled in Bond whiskey, the spirit must be made by one distillery in a single season, must be bottled at 100 proof (50% abv) and must be aged at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse. Meeting and exceeding these standards allows the distillery to fully explore the distinctive properties of a whiskey made with heirloom grains.

The Bonded Centennial Straight Wheat Whiskey is skillfully crafted using an exceptional 100% Soft White Centennial Wheat mash bill. This heirloom varietal Spring wheat is grown in the unique environment of the San Luis Valley of Southern Colorado by the Cody Family Farm. The growing conditions on this high elevation farm stress the grains just enough to provide distinctive terroir-led flavors that create a soft and floral whiskey with bright fruit notes that mesh with the generous barrel aromas of vanilla, caramel, bergamot, and black tea. The liquid is aged for an average of five years five months before it is bottled.

The summer favorite of the Laws Whiskey village, the Bonded Centennial Straight Wheat Whiskey is a bold, bright, and flavorful expression of the grain its championing.

Batch #4 of Laws’ Centennial Straight Wheat Whiskey is a marriage of 22 barrels with an average maturation time of 5 years and 5 months

Expect fruit-like aromas, including apple orchards, orange blossoms and wild strawberries

Expect notes of vanilla, caramel, and complex baking spices, including bergamot and black tea

Mash bill: 100% Centennial Wheat; 50% raw and 50% malted

The Laws Whiskey House team recommends enjoying the Bonded Centennial Wheat over ice for a more sophisticated take on an orange creamsicle — the perfect summer sipper.

Al Laws, Founder, says “At Laws, we believe that the soul of whiskey is composed of the people who grow the grain, the people who make it, and the people who drink it. And good whiskey, like a good story, is meant to be shared. We hope you enjoy this special whiskey as much as we do and thank you for coming along our journey.”

The latest offering in the brand’s growing Bonded portfolio will be available in key markets across the country starting June 2022 for a suggested retail price of $79.99.

About Laws Whiskey House

Established in 2011, Laws Whiskey House is a whiskey driven, grain-to-glass distillery founded on the principle that the soul of its whiskey is composed of the people who grow the grain, the people who make it, and the people who drink it. Using the traditional method of open-air, on grain fermentation, Laws’ whiskeys feature high elevation grown American mother grains and mountain spring water while aging in 53-gallon charred American oak barrels.

For More Information:

https://lawswhiskeyhouse.com/#