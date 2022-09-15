Laws Whiskey House Announces Third Release of Its Bonded Henry Road Straight Malt Whiskey

DENVER, Colo.— Laws Whiskey House, the award-winning grain-to-glass distillery in Denver, announces the third release of its Bonded Henry Road Straight Malt Whiskey. This limited seasonal release will be available starting September 16th on lawswhiskeyhouse.com and in retailers across Colorado for a suggested retail price of $79.99. Later this month, the release will roll out across California, Illinois, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

The Bonded Henry Road Straight Malt Whiskey is skillfully crafted using a barley variety that history nearly left behind. While commercial farmers found this heirloom varietal of two-row barley too low in yield, Wayne Cody of the Cody Family Farm and Colorado Malting Company found its unstripped and robust flavor too valuable to let go. His intuition paid off, and today, Wayne and his sons continue to grow this barley for Laws Whiskey House in a field alongside Henry Road, the whiskey’s namesake.

The whiskey’s 100% heirloom malted barley mash bill features a combination of specialty malts from the Cody Family Farm, including crystal malt, chocolate malt, and biscuit malt that add rich flavor dimension. In a departure from typical malt whiskey distilling techniques, the whiskey is cooked, fermented, and distilled on-grain. This atypical process imparts a signature nuttiness to the distillate, which is then accentuated by aging in new 53-gallon, #3 char American white oak barrels. Made from a batch of just seven barrels filled in the summer of 2016, this year’s release reached new levels of maturity after six years of aging and yielded 1,464 750ml bottles.

This distinctive whiskey has aromas of apple blossom, honey and toasted oats. The spirit finishes dry and lingers on the palate, and its unique candy-like flavor boasts notes of sweet peanut brittle, hazelnuts, and a walnut depth. You’ll also find fruity notes of apple with a background of melon rind and seagrass. Compared to prior releases, the extra age on this third batch gives it more barrel and wood notes, which complement the flavors of the grain nicely.

This release meets the high standards of the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, including being exactly 100 proof (50% alcohol by volume), being made during one distilling season by one distiller at a single distillery, and aging at least four years in a federal government-bonded warehouse.

Laws’ Henry Road Straight Malt Whiskey belongs to a growing category of malt whiskeys in the United States. While American single malt hasn’t been historically defined in the same way that single malt Scotch whiskies have been, a new standard of identity for the term “American Single Malt” is expected to be officially recognized in the near future. The American Single Malt category is steadily building a reputation among whiskey drinkers across the world due to the high-quality malt whiskeys coming out of distilleries like Laws Whiskey House.

Al Laws, Founder, says “At Laws, we pride ourselves in seeking out the distinct flavors of each American mother grain in our whiskeys. We believe that the soul of whiskey is comprised of the people who grow the grain, the people who make the whiskey, and the people who drink it. We’re excited to be on this journey of Laws’ commitment to creating exceptional Bottled-in-Bond whiskey and we hope you enjoy this special whiskey as much as we do.”

Enjoy the Bonded Henry Road Malt neat or with just a drop of water.

About Laws Whiskey House

Established in 2011, Laws Whiskey House is a whiskey driven, grain-to-glass distillery founded on the principle that the soul of its whiskey is composed of the people who grow the grain, the people who make the whiskey, and the people who drink it. Using the traditional method of open-air, on-grain fermentation, Laws’ whiskeys feature high elevation-grown American mother grains and mountain spring water while aging in 53-gallon charred American oak barrels.

For More Information:

https://lawswhiskeyhouse.com/