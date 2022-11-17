Laws Whiskey House Celebrates Launch of INTENTION

DENVER, Colo.— Laws Whiskey House, the award-winning distillery in Denver, Colorado, announces the release of INTENTION, the latest expression in the Laws Whiskey House Origins Series. This special release represents some of the oldest and most exceptional whiskeys the distillery has to offer. At 118 proof, each bottle will sell for a suggested retail price of $129.99.

With INTENTION, Laws Whiskey House sought to create a whiskey with distinct intricacy and balance using its flagship Four Grain Straight Bourbon made with 60% heritage corn, 20% heirloom wheat, 10% heirloom rye, and 10% heirloom malted barley. To achieve this outcome, the distillery selected and combined barrels from a spectrum of ages, ranging from three to ten years old at cask strength. In this marriage, every barrel contributes toward creating a harmony of flavor featuring the younger barrels’ brighter grain and fruit notes complimented by the older barrels’ richer character and flavors.

Al Laws, President and Founder of Laws Whiskey House, says, “INTENTION is really special to us. It’s symbolic of how we approach our work and how we make whiskey. We are making whiskeys that are intentionally bold, flavorful, and distinct. INTENTION shows how versatile our four grain mash bill is, especially when explored across a range of barrel ages.”

“This is the first time we created a whiskey made from barrels of dramatically different ages,” says Laws. “Most of our whiskeys are made with barrels of the same or similar lot year. With INTENTION, we had the opportunity to balance flavors in an entirely different way.”

INTENTION has aromas of ripe cherries, orange blossom, honey, and corn pudding with notes of buttery pastry, sweet cinnamon, and black tea on the palate. The body is medium in feel and has a bright, lingering finish. Best enjoyed neat or with a small amount of water, this release is extremely limited with a total yield of just 1,680 bottles. Starting November, INTENTION will be available at the Laws Whiskey House Tasting Room, online at lawswhiskeyhouse.com, and through national distribution in CO, CA, TX, IL, GA, FL, MD & DC.

As part of the brand’s on-going commitment to supporting the local community, Laws Whiskey House is proud to pledge 10% of the profits from the sales of INTENTION to Colorado-based non-profits selected by Laws Whiskey House employees.

“We hope you enjoy the thrill of seeing this plan come together with INTENTION, the next chapter in our Origins Series tradition,” says Laws. “Thanks for joining us on this journey.”

About Laws Whiskey House

Established in 2011, Laws Whiskey House is a whiskey driven, grain-to-glass distillery founded on the principle that the soul of its whiskey is composed of the people who grow the grain, the people who make it, and the people who drink it. Using the traditional method of open-air, on grain fermentation, Laws’ whiskeys feature high altitude grown American mother grains and mountain spring water while aging in 53-gallon charred American oak barrels.

For More Information:

https://lawswhiskeyhouse.com/#age-gate