Laws Whiskey House Releases 2022 Expressions of Bottled In Bond Four Grain Bourbon and San Luis Valley Rye

DENVER, Colo.–Laws Whiskey House, the award-winning grain-to-glass distillery in Denver, today announces the 2022 releases of their Bottled in Bond Four Grain Bourbon and San Luis Valley Rye.

To qualify as a Bottled in Bond whiskey, the expression must be made by one distillery in a single season, must be bottled at 100 proof (50% abv) and must be aged at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse.

The Laws team released their first Bonded Four Grain Bourbon in 2016. This successful foray into Bonded whiskey also marked the first Bonded bourbon in the state of Colorado and one of the first Bonded Four Grain Bourbons in the country. Six years later, the brand has raised the bar on their craft as they prepare to release batch #6 of their Bonded Four Grain Bourbon and batch #3 of their Bonded San Luis Valley Rye.

The 2022 Bonded Releases

Bottled in Bond 8yr Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey – Batch #6

Laws’ sixth release of their Bonded Four Grain Bourbon is one of the oldest bourbons to be released from the distillery and is composed of two separate batches. One batch is from the spring season of 2013, marked with batch code #6-S, and the other is from the fall season of the same year, marked with batch code #6-F.

Batch #6-S of Laws’ Bonded Four Grain was distilled in the spring of 2013 and is a marriage of 18 barrels with an average maturation time of 8 years and 5 months

Batch #6-F of the Bonded Four Grain was distilled in the fall of 2013 and features 9 barrels with an average maturation time of 8 years and 2 months

Expect aromas of orange blossom, toffee, and apricot jam on the nose. On the tongue, those notes melt to brown butter and dates, leaving a dry finish with hints of sandalwood.

Mash bill: 60% corn, 20% heirloom wheat, 10% heirloom rye, 10% heirloom malted barley

Bottled in Bond 7yr San Luis Valley Straight Rye Whiskey – Batch #3

A fan favorite of many in the Laws Whiskey village, this is a distinctive, unapologetic rye, whose grain flavors continue to dominate the finish even after 7 years in charred oak barrels.

Batch #3 of Laws’ Bonded San Luis Valley Straight Rye is a marriage of 23 barrels distilled in the fall season of 2014 with a total maturation time of 7 years and 1 month

Expect notes of cherry cola and black currant on the nose, followed by flavors of hazelnut, green mango, melon and the characteristic serrano pepper of Laws’ flagship rye. The whiskey finishes with star anise and sage flavors that complement each other and linger on the tongue.

Mash bill: 95% heirloom rye, 5% heirloom barley

Al Laws, Founder, says, “We’re excited to be on this journey of Laws’ commitment to creating exceptional Bottled in Bond whiskey, and it will continue to be a lead mark in the Laws Whiskey portfolio in years to come. We hope you enjoy these two special whiskeys as much as we do and we are grateful to everyone who joins us on our journey.”

The latest offerings in the brand’s growing Bonded portfolio will be available in key markets across the country starting April 2022 for a suggested retail price of $79.99.

About Laws Whiskey House

Established in 2011, Laws Whiskey House is a purpose-driven, grain to bottle whiskey distillery founded on the principle that the soul of its whiskey is composed of the people who grow it, the people who make it, and the people who drink it. Using the traditional method of open-air, on grain fermentation, Laws’ whiskeys feature high altitude grown American mother grains and mountain spring water while aging in 53-gallon charred American oak barrels. With a collection of award-winning whiskey, including several Bottled in Bond expressions, Laws Whiskey House invites you to visit their tasting room in Denver’s historic Gates neighborhood and enjoy the Laws experience.

