Leading Canned Wine Brand Archer Roose Launches at Target

BOSTON, Mass.— This Month, Archer Roose, one of the leading canned wine companies with Elizabeth Banks as its Chief Creative Officer, launches across the country at Target in over 300 stores.

This is a huge milestone for Archer Roose, and signifies their continued position as an innovator within the canned wine sector and from a retail perspective. The news falls on the heels of the recent announcement regarding Constellation Brands’ investment into the business, as well as their foray into the metaverse.

The retail partnership with Target speaks to Archer Roose’s continued objective to democratize wine and make it more accessible for consumers nationwide. Being physically available at Target stores is a notable proof point of bringing this high quality liquid into more consumer’s hands.

“We as a brand are dedicated to producing affordable luxury wines with minimal intervention,” Marian Leitner-Waldman, CEO of Archer Roose. “It goes without saying that Target is a perfect retail partner as our values and missions are very much aligned.”

In fact, Elizabeth Banks played a critical role in placing Archer Roose on shelves in Target stores. As a key player in the brand and an active participant in the evolution of it, her involvement is what pushed this retail partnership forward, and speaks to the ability to create a successful celebrity-backed brand.

“From the engaging content that Elizabeth stars in for our brand, to joining the team in meetings to discuss the tremendous value of Archer Roose for Target, Archer Roose can credit a huge portion of this win to Elizabeth’s very active role,” adds Leitner-Waldman.

Archer Roose Bubbly and Bubbly Rose are now available in over 300 Target stores across the US.

https://www.archerroose.com