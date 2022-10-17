Liev Schreiber and Richard Davies Raise a Glass to Ireland with the Debut of Sláinte Irish Whiskey

NEW YORK, NY – Today, actor and director Liev Schreiber and drinks industry expert Richard Davies are proud to announce the debut of Sláinte Irish Whiskey, a new premium 100% golden Irish whiskey brand that also gives back to those most in need. Starting today, the Sláinte Smooth Blend will be available to order online nationwide for $37.99 per bottle and their special edition 18 year old Irish Whiskey (if still available) for $499. Initially, Sláinte will be available in California, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Co-founded by Davies and Schreiber, Sláinte is a smooth, multi-award winning Irish whiskey aged in American bourbon oak barrels and finished in sherry casks. This triple distilled whiskey is crafted, distilled and matured in Ireland. Combining hints of pepper blended with ripe banana, vanilla, apricot and warm spice, Sláinte offers an exceptionally smooth drinking experience.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled with the product and brand we’ve created,” says Richard Davies, co-founder and CEO of Sláinte. “Not only is Sláinte an exceptional, top-of-the-line whiskey but the purpose-led brand nods to the uplifting spirit of Ireland, and a collective global community, by providing aid to BlueCheck via our special edition 18 year old limited release. The brand brings people together in the moment of a toast, and Sláinte makes that moment more meaningful.”

As part of their giveback program, 100% of the funds from each limited edition bottle of Sláinte 18 year old whiskey sold is allocated and gifted to BlueCheck Ukraine. Also co-founded by Schreiber, BlueCheck is a collective of humanitarian crisis response experts, entrepreneurs, and filmmakers with decades of experience addressing the needs of conflict-affected populations and documenting solidarity movements countering oppression. The organization identifies, vets, and fast-tracks urgent financial support to Ukrainian NGOs and aid initiatives providing life-saving and other critical humanitarian work.

Sláinte (pronounced Slahn-cha) directly translates as “good health.” It is used in Ireland and around the world as a show of “cheers!” in a toast, but with a more genuine meaning of good wishes behind it. In the true spirit of the brand’s name, Sláinte Irish Whiskey aims to bring people together in celebration of milestones and memories to help you find your Sláinte moment.

“This brand began with an act of charity and as far as I’m concerned that’s an auspicious start. The cask of insanely delicious 18 year old single malt that Richard donated to BlueCheck was completely unexpected and hopefully the beginning of something we will be doing for many years,” says Schreiber. “I love the idea of building a brand that stands by its commitment to bring people together in more ways than one.”

About Sláinte Irish Whiskey

Sláinte Irish Whiskey is a smooth, multi award-winning Irish whiskey co-founded by Liev Schreiber and Richard Davies. Aged in American bourbon oak barrels and finished in sherry casks, Sláinte is crafted, distilled and matured in Ireland. Sláinte celebrates life’s journeys, while sharing moments and events that promote unity and friendship. The purpose-led brand gives back to those most in need, one sip at a time! Sláinte Irish Whiskey is available online and in selected states.

For More Information:

https://slaintewhiskey.com