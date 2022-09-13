Log Still Distillery Introduces New Line of Tennessee Whiskey Products

GETHSEMANE, Ky.— Just in time for cooler temps and fall campfires, Kentucky-based Log Still Distillery has released a new Tennessee whiskey product line. Rattle & Snap, named after a long-forgotten Southern game of chance, will first introduce whiskey-lovers to Rattle & Snap 4-Year Tennessee Select Straight Whiskey and Rattle & Snap 8-Year Tennessee Select Straight Whiskey. Each whiskey will be available at select retailers in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

“Rattle & Snap is a whiskey for those who make their own luck,” said Wally Dant, Log Still Distillery founder. “Our distillery was built on historic distillery grounds. It was risky to go into this business back then. As our own distillery continues to grow, we draw inspiration from those previous distillers, the original risk-takers, every day. And we’re happy to introduce this Tennessee whiskey (with Kentucky flair) to risk-takers everywhere.”

Both Rattle & Snap 4-Year and Rattle & Snap 8-Year will retail for $37.99 and $99.99, respectively.

About the Whiskeys:

Rattle & Snap 4-Year Tennessee Select Straight Whiskey: Classic sour mash aged to perfection over four years, allowing notes of vanilla, nutmeg, and spice to come to fruition for a long-lasting, sweet finish. Recommended for cocktail use but can be enjoyed by itself too. 47% alc/vol – 94 PROOF.

Rattle & Snap 8-Year Tennessee Select Straight Whiskey: Strong but well-balanced from start to finish with notes of sweet maple, banana, and a lick kick of cinnamon spice. Enjoy this one neat or on the rocks. 47% alc/vol – 94 PROOF.

About Log Still Distillery

Log Still Distillery is bringing bourbon back to Gethsemane. Guided by Wally Dant and cousins Lynne and Charles Dant, Log Still is re-built on old family distillery land and reimagined to create a unique bourbon and family destination. Each bottle is filled with respect while honoring the history of bourbon at our “old” DSP-47-KY. Ever mindful that faith, family, community, and bourbon pave the way for future generations. Featured products include Monk’s Road line of Kentucky bourbons and gins and Rattle & Snap line of Tennessee whiskeys.

For More Information:

https://www.logstilldistillery.com