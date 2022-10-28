Log Still Distillery Releases Wheated Bourbon

GETHSEMANE, Ky.— Kentucky-based Log Still Distillery is introducing a new wheated bourbon to the Monk’s Road product line just in time for cooler temps and holiday gifting. Monk’s Road Wheated Bourbon is a 4-year-old, 94-proof expression that is intended to appeal to all whiskey drinkers and will be made available for $42.99 across retail locations in multiple states.

“We knew we wanted our Wheated Bourbon to appeal to as many whiskey drinkers as possible,” said Wally Dant, Log Still Distiller Founder. “This new offering is incredibly soft on the palate and provides that smooth finish that so many wheated mash bills are known for. This is going to be a great sipper for the colder months.”

Monk’s Road Wheated Bourbon will be available in retail locations across Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

Product Details

Monk’s Road Wheated Bourbon: Using wheat as the predominant secondary grain, Monk’s Road Wheated Bourbon is a 4-year-old, sweet and smooth Kentucky Bourbon that’s approachable and balanced. Notes of vanilla and cinnamon spice marry with the dried cherry to create an approachable, warm sipper. This bourbon will take you back to the comforts of your home, where you can enjoy it as the casual back porch sipper or in your favorite cocktail. MSRP $42.99 SRP. 47% alc/vol – 94 PROOF

About Log Still Distillery

Log Still Distillery is bringing bourbon back to Gethsemane. Guided by Wally Dant and cousins Lynne and Charles Dant, Log Still is re-built on old family distillery land and reimagined to create a unique bourbon and family destination. Each bottle is filled with respect while honoring the history of bourbon at our “old” DSP-KY-47. Ever mindful that faith, family, community, and bourbon pave the way for future generations. Featured products include Monk’s Road line of Kentucky bourbons and gins and Rattle & Snap line of Tennessee whiskeys.

For More Information:

https://www.logstilldistillery.com/