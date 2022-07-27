Los Dos Tequila Appoints Gregory Gatti as New CEO

New York, N.Y.— Los Dos Tequila, the ultra-premium and only tequila brand to receive U.S. government approval to state “No Additives”, announces the appointment of Gregory Gatti as Chief Executive Officer. CEO. Gatti, a spirits industry veteran, joins the Los Dos team after successfully building WhistlePig whiskey to a global leader in the ultra-premium rye category.

“Los Dos Tequila is a brand I have been following since its launch and I’m excited to work alongside its founders to help make their vision a reality,” said Gregory Gatti. “Consumers today are more health conscious, especially when it comes to consumption of alcohol and Los Dos is shining a light on what a true additive free, 100% tequila should look and taste like.”

Los Dos is the first tequila that the US government has approved “No Additives” on their label, allowing them to raise awareness for the tequila making process. Entrepreneur, co-founder and Chairman of Los Dos, Jeremy Levine originally set out to provide the cleanest, best tasting tequila on the market.

“The worst kept secret in the tequila-making process, is that an 100% agave tequila can add up to 1% in additives,” said Levine. “These added sugars or sweeteners diminish the true spirit of tequila and ruin that clean flavor profile. We believe that Gregory can lead this team and continue to shine a light on what true quality tequila looks like.”

Traditional in production but progressive in concept, Los Dos was founded by a team of passionate tequila aficionados with the express mission of elevating both quality and transparency of agave globally. The goal is simple: to offer the best, cleanest tequila on the planet to everyone, everywhere. In pursuit of that vision, Los Dos has carefully developed their partnership with one of the most highly regarded tequila-producing families in Mexico.

Since the 1920s, the Vivanco family have been growing agave in Arandas, the iconic tequila producing community in Los Altos, Jalisco. Today, led by fifth generation jimador and third-generation tequilero, Sergio Vivanco, their Destilería el Ranchito (NOM 1414) farms and distills some of the finest and most respected examples of agave spirits in the world—with integrity in both agriculture and production. The Vivanco family farms organically and produces their tequila without the use of diffuser, autoclave, or column stills.

