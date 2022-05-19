Lost Lantern Releases Summer 2022 Single Cask Collection

Lost Lantern, an independent bottler of American whiskey that launched less than 18 months ago, is pleased to announce their Summer 2022 collection, featuring seven limited edition single casks from six celebrated craft distilleries: McCarthy’s in Oregon, Frey Ranch in Nevada, Starlight in Indiana, Dad’s Hat in Pennsylvania, St. George in California, and Balcones in Texas.

Beginning June 8, in time for Father’s Day deliveries, the Summer 2022 single cask collection will be available for sale on LostLanternWhiskey.com, Seelbachs.com, and at select retailers in California and Alberta, Canada. All offerings are released with full transparency, bottled at cask strength, are non-chill-filtered and have natural color.

In addition to the above new single casks, Lost Lantern will be releasing a limited amount of distillery partner exploration bundles. The collections will include multiple releases from a single distillery to help whiskey lovers explore each distillery’s range. Bundles range from $140 – $320.

“The Lost Lantern Summer 2022 Collection emphasizes comparison, showing the full range of the distilleries we work with and what we as an independent bottler add to that conversation,” explained Lost Lantern Co-Founders Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski. “All seven casks in the new collection are meant to be points of comparison: sometimes to each other, sometimes to previous Lost Lantern releases, sometimes to the distillery’s own releases.”

Single casks are an essential piece of the Lost Lantern model, inspired by the long tradition of independent bottlers in Scotland. Since their debut in October 2020, Lost Lantern has released 29 one-of-a-kind single casks from 16 of the finest distilleries in the United States: Santa Fe Spirits (NM), Cedar Ridge (IA), New York Distilling Company (NY), Ironroot Republic (TX), Whiskey Del Bac (AZ), Balcones (TX) Watershed (OH), Boulder Spirits (CO), Spirit Works (CA), St. George Spirits (CA), McCarthy’s (OR), Smooth Ambler (WV), Starlight (IN), Westward (OR), Frey Ranch Distillery (NV), and Dad’s Hat (PA).

Lost Lantern’s single casks show that the best whiskey reflects where it’s made, how it’s made, and who made it, and demonstrate that compelling whiskey comes from across the United States.

2022 Single Cask #5: McCarthy’s 3 Year Old Oregon Peated Single Malt Whiskey

(1240 btls | 114.1 Proof): SRP, $90

McCarthy’s is arguably the first American single malt. This fresh, approachable, heavily peated single malt is made from U.K. barley malted with Islay peat and was fermented, distilled, and aged in Oregon. It was aged for 3 years and 11 months in a second-fill 228-liter Oregon oak cask and has notes of leather, oak, iodine, and maple syrup-drizzled vanilla ice cream.

Comparison Cask: 2021 Single Cask #6: McCarthy’s 6 Year Old Oregon Peated Single Malt

2022 Single Cask #6: Frey Ranch Distillery Nevada Three Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey

(196 btls | 118.2 Proof): SRP, $100

Colby and Ashley Frey have transformed Frey Ranch, a fifth-generation family farm in the watershed of the Sierra Nevada, into one of the most exciting distilleries in the country. Frey Ranch grows all the grain for all of its whiskies, making it one of the only true estate distilleries in the U.S. This 5-year-old straight bourbon is one of the first three-grain whiskies ever to come from Frey Ranch. It has notes of chocolate, clove, spearmint, and balanced oak and is more spice- and fruit-driven than their traditional four-grain style.

Comparison Cask: 2022 Single Cask #3: Frey Ranch Distillery Nevada Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey

2022 Single Cask #7: Starlight Indiana Straight Bourbon Whiskey

(208 btls | 116 Proof): SRP, $80

Located just across the Ohio River from Kentucky and only about 20 miles from Louisville, Starlight Distillery is part of Huber’s Orchard & Winery, an Indiana institution since 1843. This straight bourbon whiskey was aged for 4 years in a 53-gallon barrel and has flavors of lemon zest, cinnamon strudel, nutmeg, and creamy vanilla.

Comparison Cask: 2021 Single Cask #8: Starlight Indiana Straight Rye Whiskey

2022 Single Cask #8: Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Straight Rye Whiskey

(188 btls | 127 Proof): SRP, $90

Pennsylvania has a long and historic distilling tradition dating back to the colonial era, but by the 1990s, Pennsylvania rye whiskey had disappeared completely. Mountain Laurel Spirits, better known by its flagship brand Dad’s Hat, has brought this tradition back to life. This straight rye whiskey, Lost Lantern’s first from Dad’s Hat and first from Pennsylvania, was aged in a 53-gallon barrel for 5 years. It is fresh and grassy, with spearmint on the nose and candied orange, chocolate, and clove on the palate.

Comparison Cask: 2022 Single Cask #9: Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in a Vermouth Cask

2022 Single Cask #9: Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in a Vermouth Cask

(119 btls | 119.9 Proof): SRP, $110

This release was made by finishing 4-year-old Dad’s Hat straight rye whiskey for 5 months in an ex-vermouth cask, which amplifies and builds upon the sweeter elements of the underlying rye whiskey. It has apricot and spearmint on the nose, and a rich palate that balances big baking spice, citrusy sweetness, and fresh green grass. A unique and deeply flavorful twist that shows how the right finish can naturally complement a whiskey.

Comparison Cask: 2022 Single Cask #8: Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Straight Rye Whiskey

2022 Single Cask #10: St. George Spirits California Single Malt Whiskey

(215 btls | 106.7 Proof): SRP, $160

Founded in 1982 and located in Alameda, California, St. George is the country’s first craft distillery and is renowned for its commitment to experimentation, innovation, quality and precision, fresh and flavorful local ingredients. When they released their first single malt whiskey in 2000, they were blazing a new trail. More than twenty years later, they still do. Distilled on a pot still and aged for 3 years and 10 months in a new oak cask, this whiskey is a beautiful intermingling of soft, floral flavors with gentle oak, clove, and nutmeg notes.

Comparison Cask: 2021 Single Cask #5: St. George Spirits California Single Malt Whiskey

2022 Single Cask #11: Balcones Distilling Texas Single Malt Aged in a Tequila Barrel

(126 btls | 129 Proof): SRP, $120

Balcones is a pioneer, not just in Texas Whiskey but across the board. Their experiments with mashbills, barrel finishes, barrel sizes, and new techniques have helped break new ground in American whiskey. Cask #11 is no exception. It spent 5 years in a used tequila cask that previously held Balcones Rumble, a spirit distilled from honey, sugar, and figs. This style-bending whiskey, born and raised in the Texas heat, marries clean and elegant single malt with unusual flavors rarely seen in whiskey. It has butterscotch, graham crackers, and chili chocolate on the nose. The light, spicy palate has honey, lemon pepper, and even hints of lime. Perfect for summer.

Comparison Cask: 2020 Single Cask #8: Balcones Distilling Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey

About Lost Lantern

Founded by Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski, Lost Lantern is an independent bottler of American whiskey. Inspired by the long tradition of independent bottlers in Scotland, the company seeks out the most unique and exciting whiskies being made across the country and releases them as single casks and blends, always with a deep commitment to transparency. Currently, the Lost Lantern portfolio consists of American Vatted Malt Edition No. 1, a blend of American single malt whiskey made in collaboration with six distilleries from across the U.S., and twenty-nine single casks (14 of which are available now). Lost Lantern debuts new hand-selected whiskies throughout the year and announces one-off limited releases from time-to-time.

For More Information:

https://www.lostlanternwhiskey.com/